West Ham United sign France international defender Hawa Cissoko

Hawa Cissoko has signed for West Ham Women (Pic: Arfa) Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham United have announced the signing of France international Hawa Cissoko ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 Women’s Super League season.

The 23-year-old defender moves to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League side from ASJ Soyaux and is the team’s fourth signing of the summer, following Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, left-back Maz Pacheco and midfielder Katerina Svitkova in joining the Irons.

“It makes me very happy to join West Ham United”, Cissoko told whufc.com. “I know West Ham is a big club and it is a dream for me to come here and play in England.

“I am so very, very happy to be here!”

Head coach Matt Beard has welcomed Cissoko to West Ham United and believes the full-back’s tenacity, aggression and determination will be a crucial asset for his side in the seasons to come.

Beard said: “I am delighted to welcome Hawa to West Ham. Hawa is a versatile defender who can offer something a bit different to what we have had in our back-line. She is a very athletic player who doesn’t mind a tackle and comes with a great energy.

“She can also play centre-back and left-back too, which is fantastic for us and gives us options across the defence.

“Hawa is also a fantastic character too with a brilliant personality. She already has the rest of the team laughing and I think she’s going to be a great addition to our squad.”

Beginning her football journey with FC Solitaire at 12-years-old, Cissoko was invited to join the Paris Saint-Germain youth team in 2012 before making her debut for the French giants in the 2014/15 Division 1 campaign.

Cissoko would make seven league appearances for PSG, and a further two in the Coupe de France, before switching to Olympique de Marseille in 2017.

The defender played 13 times in all competitions during her solitary year with Marseille, with Cissoko’s form earning her the first of two France international caps. Her debut for her country came in September 2017, as Cissoko helped France to a 3-1 win over Spain.

Cissoko joined ASJ Soyaux in July 2018, playing 41 times in all competitions for the team.

Prior to her full senior international debut, Cissoko helped France Under-19s to win the European Under-19 Championship in 2016 before reaching the final of the Under-20s World Cup with her nation in the same year.