West Ham Women snap up Czech star Svitkova

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers) Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham United Women have completed the signing of Czech Republic international Katerina Svitkova from Slavia Prague.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Svitkova has won the Czech Republic player of the year award on three occasions and netted 188 goals in just 177 appearances for Slavia, ending the 2016/17 and 2017/18 campaigns as the top scorer in the Czech First Division.

The first of Svitková’s awards came in 2015 before the midfielder won the honour in back-to-back seasons – 2018 and 2019.

At international level, Svitková made her full senior debut as a 17-year-old for the Czech Republic in February 2014, featuring in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Italy. So far she has 31 caps to her name, with 17 goals scored for her country.

I’m very excited to join West Ham,” the 24-year-old told whufc.com. “It’s a very big club, with a big history and in a very nice city. I hope I can help the club to achieve their goals and I hope we will be successful.”

Hammers boss Matt Beard is delighted to secure her signature as he explained: “I’m really excited to work with Katerina.

You may also want to watch:

“She is a player I’ve been tracking for some time now and her record at Slavia Prague and at international level speaks for itself.

“She proved herself a key player for club and country from a young age and, from my perspective, she’s going to be a great addition to our team.

“She creates and scores goals, and she’s got a fantastic work ethic. I’m really excited to see what she brings to the table for us.”

Svitková helped Slavia Prague win five league titles during her time at the club, in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The team also lifted two Czech Women’s Cups – in 2014 and 2016 – to complete a domestic double in those campaigns.

Svitkova has played against English opposition before as she featured in Slavia Prague’s Champions League tie with Arsenal during the 2019-20 season.

She becomes West Ham’s third summer signing as she follows Maz Pacheco and Mackenzie Arnold to east London.