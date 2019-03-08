Hammers quartet ready to represent club at Women's World Cup finals in France

West Ham and Scotland's Jane Ross reacts during the international friendly with Jamaica (pic Andrew Milligan/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham Women's quartet Jane Ross, Adriana Leon, Ria Percival and Cho So-Hyun start their Women's World Cup quests over the coming days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New Zealand's Ria Percival and England's Fran Kirby battle for the ball (pic Daniel Hambury/PA) New Zealand's Ria Percival and England's Fran Kirby battle for the ball (pic Daniel Hambury/PA)

The prestigious tournament gets underway on Friday and will continue over the course of the next month in France with all of the top nations clashing.

Midfielder Cho captains South Korea, who face hosts France in the opening match of the competition, and goes into the competition with 120 caps to her name already.

They also face Nigeria and Norway in Group A, while Ross, West Ham's leading goalscorer last season, earned her 126th cap as Scotland concluded their preparations with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Jamaica last Tuesday.

Scotland are set for their first ever appearance at a World Cup finals and defeated fellow finalists Jamaica in a see-saw encounter.

West Ham United's Adriana Leon will play for Canada at the World Cup in France (pic John Walton/PA) West Ham United's Adriana Leon will play for Canada at the World Cup in France (pic John Walton/PA)

You may also want to watch:

The match was played in front of a record crowd for a Scotland women's international of 18,555 at Hampden Park, but Jamaica threatened to spoil the party when Khadija Shaw opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

Scotland responded strongly, levelling on the half-hour mark through Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert, then moving on front five minutes later thanks to Manchester City's Caroline Weir.

Jamaica soon levelled as Shaw netted her second of the game, but Scotland dominated in terms of both possession and attempts and were rewarded midway through the second period with Sophie Howard's winner. Scotland will take on England in their first Group D match in Nice on Sunday (June 9) and also face Argentina and Japan.

Attacker Leon, 26, plays for Canada, who start their Group E campaign against Cameroon on Monday (June 10).

They also face the Netherlands and New Zealand, who include her West Ham team-mate Percival.

The defender holds the record of earning the most New Zealand caps for any of the country's football teams and is set to participate in her fourth World Cup for the Football Ferns.

The 29-year-old right-back and her side play their first match in Group E against the Netherlands on Tuesday (June 11).