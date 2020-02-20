Vetterlein: West Ham Women 'need to fix small things'

Laura Vetterlein of West Ham and Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women must fix the small things to get back to winning ways in the Super League according to Laura Vetterlein.

Matt Beard's side, who are currently in eighth place, are set to welcome lowly Liverpool to Rush Green on Sunday, having slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Reading last midweek.

And German defender Vetterlein feels they need to make a few minor changes to their decision making to match their drive and work ethic.

"We've always shown character and desire to fight, so I don't think our work ethic has been a problem," she told whufc.com.

"It's more the little details. They aren't clicking for us at the moment. Sometimes we'll make it to the final third, but make the wrong decision.

"It's little things that are costing us the points. We have to try to fix that as quickly as possible so we can win our next few games."

Having conceded a goal in each half at Reading, on the back of their heavy derby defeat at Chelsea, the squad were set for a few days off.

But centre-back Vetterlein says they will be prepared to work hard ahead of hosting Liverpool, adding: "We are really disappointed with the Reading result.

"I'll try to refresh and get myself into a good mindset before the next challenge that we have coming.

"We have a big game against Liverpool next, so I'll be using these days to refresh and come back with a strong mentality."

Liverpool are battling against relegation this season, but made defending champions Arsenal work hard for their 3-2 win last midweek.

Vetterlein is hoping the Hammers can make the most of home advantage, adding: "It's a really big game and such an important one for us. It's good to have it at home with the fans behind us, supporting us and pushing us as they always do.

"We've got to show a good reaction. We really want to win this game and I think, if we stay together, and with the fans behind us, we will have a good performance."

Sunday's game, which is Beard's 50th competitive match in charge of the team, kicks off at 3pm, with tickets priced at £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s.