Search

Advanced search

Vetterlein: West Ham Women 'need to fix small things'

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 February 2020

Laura Vetterlein of West Ham and Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Laura Vetterlein of West Ham and Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham Women must fix the small things to get back to winning ways in the Super League according to Laura Vetterlein.

Matt Beard's side, who are currently in eighth place, are set to welcome lowly Liverpool to Rush Green on Sunday, having slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Reading last midweek.

And German defender Vetterlein feels they need to make a few minor changes to their decision making to match their drive and work ethic.

"We've always shown character and desire to fight, so I don't think our work ethic has been a problem," she told whufc.com.

"It's more the little details. They aren't clicking for us at the moment. Sometimes we'll make it to the final third, but make the wrong decision.

"It's little things that are costing us the points. We have to try to fix that as quickly as possible so we can win our next few games."

You may also want to watch:

Having conceded a goal in each half at Reading, on the back of their heavy derby defeat at Chelsea, the squad were set for a few days off.

But centre-back Vetterlein says they will be prepared to work hard ahead of hosting Liverpool, adding: "We are really disappointed with the Reading result.

"I'll try to refresh and get myself into a good mindset before the next challenge that we have coming.

"We have a big game against Liverpool next, so I'll be using these days to refresh and come back with a strong mentality."

Liverpool are battling against relegation this season, but made defending champions Arsenal work hard for their 3-2 win last midweek.

Vetterlein is hoping the Hammers can make the most of home advantage, adding: "It's a really big game and such an important one for us. It's good to have it at home with the fans behind us, supporting us and pushing us as they always do.

"We've got to show a good reaction. We really want to win this game and I think, if we stay together, and with the fans behind us, we will have a good performance."

Sunday's game, which is Beard's 50th competitive match in charge of the team, kicks off at 3pm, with tickets priced at £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s.

Most Read

Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots outside Newham Hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Image released of man wanted on suspicion of robbery in Forest Gate

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Police on scene after gunshots outside Newham Hospital

Police are investigating after gunshots outside Newham Hospital in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Zombie convention battered by complaints crashes out of ExCel at eleventh hour

Thousands of Walking Dead fans converged on London for previous events. Right: customers who have had to fight for refunds. Pictures: Karen Schofield/Kelly Almond/Ella Glaesener/Lani Melarkey

Woman stabbed in Little Ilford Park

A woman has been stabbed in Little Ilford Park. Picture: Google

Police appeal after three ‘extremely concerning’ linked firearms incidents

Three men were in a taxi in Evelyn Road when they were followed by a moped. Picture: Google Maps

Image released of man wanted on suspicion of robbery in Forest Gate

Jimmy Songa is wanted on suspicion of a robbery on May 28, 2019 in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Table-topping Wapping men suffer a second straight loss as St Albans claim the spoils

Wapping sixths in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Vetterlein: West Ham Women ‘need to fix small things’

Laura Vetterlein of West Ham and Jennifer Beattie of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

East London battle to victory at Old Cooperians

Action from the London Three Essex match between East London and Campion at the Memorial Ground in West Ham (pic Tim Edwards)

Beagle Baddick shows best form in Barcelona

Newham & Essex Beagles competed in the Barcelona half marathon (pic Suzie Richards)

Hockey: Danson-Bennett announces retirement

England's Alex Danson collides with South Korea's A Hyeon Hwang during the Vitality Women's Hockey World Cup Play-Off match (pic Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24