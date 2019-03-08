West Ham Women ready for FA Cup semi-final test

The West Ham Women's team Archant

BBC will show clash with Reading live under the red button

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham women's captain Gilly Flaherty West Ham women's captain Gilly Flaherty

West Ham Women are just one step from a place at Wembley after overcoming Aston Villa in their FA Cup quarter-final tie at the weekend.

They will face another trip, this time to fellow Women’s Super League side Reading in the semis to try and book a place at Wembley.

And while, ‘Chicharito’ was grabbing two goals for the men’s side on Saturday, the women’s very own ‘fox in the box’ Jane Ross swooped to score the Hammers only goal at Championship side Villa.

The vital moment came after a good passing move saw Leanne Kiernan thump a shot goalwards which was only palmed away by the keeper and Ross reacted first to thump in the rebound.

“I was speaking about her qualities the other day,” skipper Gilly Flaherty said on Ross.

“I played against her for many years. She was always a handful and, as the cliché goes, a ‘fox in the box’!

“She was so hard to mark. She deserved that goal for her efforts and you always feel confident when she is through on goal.”

West Ham reverted to a 4-3-3 formation in the second half and it gave them a semblance of control in the game, although they couldn’t add to their one goal.

“We’re really pleased,” continued Flaherty. “Perhaps the performance wasn’t completely up to the standard we wanted, but we have to look at the bigger picture: we’re through to the FA Cup semi-finals.”

Reading will be their opponents in the semi-finals on Sunday, April 14, a team they have already beaten on their travels this season in the league.

“Reading are a good team, and we will need to be 100 per cent on it throughout the whole game,” said Flaherty.

“We put in arguably our best performance of the season when we won there last month, and it will take the same or even better to win again.

“At the end of the day, we’re only 90 minutes away from Wembley now. We want to make this opportunity count, because who knows when the next one will come around.”

The other semi-final will see Manchester City take on Chelsea.

Both semis will be live on BBC TV under the red button, with a 12.30pm kick-off at Adams Park on April 14.