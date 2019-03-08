Search

West Ham Women: My first visit to the London Stadium

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 01 October 2019

Budding youg reporter Tilly Kvist Waddell outside the London Stadium on Sunday

Budding youg reporter Tilly Kvist Waddell outside the London Stadium on Sunday

Archant

Budding nine-year-old reporter Tilly Kvist-Waddell from Forest Gate tells us a;; about her trip to the London Stadium on Sunday

West Ham United women's Alisha Lehmann, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur women's Siri Worm during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.West Ham United women's Alisha Lehmann, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur women's Siri Worm during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

'My day out with the Hammers started with a short ride on my bike down the lovely streets of Newham.

My dad made me cycle through the pouring rain instead of going on the bus!

I was soaked because of this and I had forgotten my raincoat, so I was more wet than my dad.

When we arrived outside the stadium there were thousands of people looking forward to the match.

Tottenham Hotspur women's Lucy Quinn, (left) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.Tottenham Hotspur women's Lucy Quinn, (left) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

As I went in to the colossal West Ham stadium I found my seat in a large crowd.

I was feeling a bit soaked still after cycling in the rain, but luckily they were handing rainsheets out inside the stadium when it began to rain again and I was given one. I really needed it!

I found myself next to some children from my school. They were given tickets by the West Ham club like me.

Their names were Mona, Anaclara, Saniya and Lauren.

Tilly Kvist-Waddell inside the London Stadium for Sunday's women's match between West Ham and TottenhamTilly Kvist-Waddell inside the London Stadium for Sunday's women's match between West Ham and Tottenham

Suddenly the match began and they were playing the game. The crowd was cheering for their team and then in around about 15 minutes Spurs scored a wonderful goal by Rianna Dean, but Hammers were not happy.

The Hammers had a couple of good chances but they couldn't manage to get a goal in. Then the whistle blew 25 minutes later for HT.

They started the second half and they got their defence to keep the ball outside the box but, then Spurs scored an incredible goal by Lucy Quinn. Then soon after Hammers missed a couple of fine chances.

The Hammers were in shock and ashamed that they were losing 2-0 to Spurs.

As the final whistle blew soon after, Spurs won 2-0 but West Ham made a great effort in the game.'

