West Ham Women announce six player will depart

PUBLISHED: 14:45 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 12 June 2020

Anna Moorhouse of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Anna Moorhouse of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

West Ham United Women have announced six players will depart the club this summer.

Esmee de Graaf of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020Esmee de Graaf of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, Tessel Middag Esmee de Graaf, Vyan Sampson, Ruesha Littlejohn and Olivia Smith will all leave the once their contracts expire.

Moorhouse who signed from Arsenal made 24 appearances in all competitions across two seasons for the Irons and started for the Hammers in the SSE Women’s FA Cup Final against Manchester City in May 2019.

Netherlands winger De Graaf missed a year of action due to an ACL injury and only played twice in 2019-20 in the Women’s Super League.

Overall she made 17 appearances for the club and scored three goals for Matt Beard’s side.

Middag also from the Netherlands signed from Manchester City missed the 2018/19 campaign due to injury but featured in 19 matches over the course of the 2019-20 including 13 in the Barclays FA WSL starting in nine of those league matches.

Republic of Ireland forward Littlejohn signed with West Ham midway through the 2019/20 season, featuring in four matches across all competitions including two Women’s Super League fixtures.

Defender Vyan Sampson who has also played previously at Arsenal spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at London City Lionesses as she featured 19 times for the Hammers over the course of her career in east London.

20-year-old full-back Olivia Smith is the sixth departure after the promising youngster joined the club on non-contract terms in January.

A West Ham United statement read: “West Ham United would like to thank all six players for their hard work and commitment during their time in Claret and Blue and wish them every success with their future careers.”

