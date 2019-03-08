WSL: West Ham 1 Chelsea 3

Chelsea Women's Drew Spence celebrates scoring her side's third goal during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Two goals in two second-half minutes, including a stunning strike from So-Yun Ji, saw Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham and move top of the Barclays FA Women's Super League table.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham Women's Gilly Flaherty (left) and Chelsea Women's Ramona Bauchman during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London. West Ham Women's Gilly Flaherty (left) and Chelsea Women's Ramona Bauchman during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

West Ham had gone ahead when Adriana Leon fired home seconds after coming on as a substitute.

But Chelsea fought back and, after Sophie Ingle drew her side level, Ji produced a brilliant long-range effort to put her side in front.

The West Londoners secured their victory when Drew Spence powered home with the final kick of the game.

In a cagey opening half hour, Chelsea's best opportunities fell to Bethany England, who hit the crossbar with a deflected strike after Sophie Ingle had opened up West Ham's compact back line.

West Ham Women's Jacynta Galabadarachchi (right) and Chelsea Women's Erin Cuthbert during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London. West Ham Women's Jacynta Galabadarachchi (right) and Chelsea Women's Erin Cuthbert during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

But the Hammers grew in confidence and should have gone ahead when Maria Thomas delivered a low ball across the six-yard box that Alisha Lehmann could only blaze over the crossbar.

After the break, as the game opened up, West Ham coach Matt Beard introduced Leon and was rewarded immediately as the substitute fired the home side ahead with her very first touch.

Thomas' powerful strike was parried by Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger into Leon's path, who finished with aplomb.

The goal seemed to rouse Chelsea and, after Millie Bright hit the crossbar, they equalised on 70 minutes when Ingle side-footed into the roof of the net after England's cut back.

West Ham Women's Martha Thomas (left) and Chelsea Women's Sophie Ingle during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London. West Ham Women's Martha Thomas (left) and Chelsea Women's Sophie Ingle during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

You may also want to watch:

nd two minutes later the game turned on its head in spectacular fashion when Ji rifled in a sensational winner.

The South Korean picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, stepped inside onto her right foot and unleashed a stunning strike into the top right corner.

And the game was put beyond West Ham's reach by Spence in the final minute whose low strike ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester City at the top of the table.

West Ham Women's Adriana Leon celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London. West Ham Women's Adriana Leon celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

Leon said: "When we go 1-0 up against a good team we need to find ways to keep that lead. That's the time when we need to focus more on defence and give them a little less space. We didn't do a good job of that. They scored two quick goals on us which is disappointing. It should really never happen.

"Courtney [Brosnan, West Ham goalkeeper] did a great job - she made some incredible saves. She kept us in the game for most of it.

"I did feel Chelsea had momentum and there were a few times in the first half where they might have scored. But when we go 1-0 up then we need to give them less space - I felt we were a little lackadaisical on that. We gave them too many opportunities and a good team like are going to capitalise and beat us."

West Ham: Brosnan, Hendrix (Longhurst 77), Vetterlein, Flaherty, Baunach, Dali, Middag, Cho, Lehmann, Galabadaarachchi (Leon 59), Thomas.

Chelsea Women's Erin Cuthbert (right) during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London. Chelsea Women's Erin Cuthbert (right) during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

Unused subs: Moorhousee, Kvamme.

Attendance: 2,122.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.