West Ham boss Moyes pleased with how his squad dealt with Covid-19 lockdown

West Ham United manager David Moyes is pleased with how his squad have worked hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic to be ready to for when the Premier League restarted.

The Hammers are currently locked in a relegation battle with just nine games to go – although it is not your average ending to a season as they’ve had three months off to the Covid-19 outbreak.

But now they will finally return with a clash against Wolverhampton Wolves in a behind closed doors clash at the London Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm) in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

“The good thing is that I have had time to work with the players. We felt we finished strongly, maybe the results were not as good as the performance but I was really pleased with the players,” Moyes told the media at the first-ever West Ham Zoom press conference.

“I have been really pleased with how they worked in the lockdown and since we came back, we are trying to get them as ready as much as we can.

“Behind the scenes all of the clubs will have injuries, just coming through sort of a pre-season that happens and we are concerned about them during games so that is why the extra subs were given the go ahead.”

Opponents Wolves head into the match on the back of five game unbeaten but Moyes insists he would have preferred to play them on the original date before the country went into lockdown.

“I think Wolves have done remarkably well but I think it would have been better if we had played them after they had come back from Greece, Olympiakos. A long trip, I’ve been there before and it’s not an easy trip.

“But ultimately you have to play each team twice, away and home, we have got a lot to play for and so have Wolves but in my mind, it is not as big as what we are playing for at West Ham.”

Both sides have had 12 weeks away from the action and it will very much be a clean slate although both will be playing for very different targets – Wolves are chasing down the Europa League while the Hammers look to starve off relegation.

“Well we have had 12 weeks off too to work with the players, I’ll look at it that way.

“Everyone respects Wolves as a team, it’ll be a tough game but we are in a period where we are unsure what is going to happen. We’ll be the underdogs.”