West Ham winger Diangana extends loan spell at West Brom

PUBLISHED: 11:28 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 12 June 2020

West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana reacts after a missed chance during the Sky Bet Championship match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull.

PA Wire/PA Images

Grady Diangana has extended his loan spell with EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The winger will remain at The Hawthorns until the Baggies complete their campaign under Slaven Bilic, with Albion hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League come the season’s end.

West Brom will restart in second place, six points clear of Fulham in third with nine games to play, and a point behind leaders Leeds United.

Diangana himself will be looking forward to returning to action, having not played since he was injured early in his side’s Championship fixture with Stoke City on January, 20.

The England under-21 international has enjoyed a strong season under Bilic, scoring five goals and assisting six more in 22 appearances in all competitions.

He joins Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) and Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) in extending his loan spell until the season’s end.

