Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

FA Cup misery for hopeless Hammeres as Bilic and his reserves take the spoils

West Ham crashed to a new low in front of their home fans on Saturday with an inept, embarrassment of a display which saw them slip out of the FA Cup with a whimper.

Their first-half display was as bad as anything we have seen this season and that is up against some stiff competition.

Former boss Slaven Bilic arrived with a largely reserve West Brom side, but they still outplayed the hapless Hammers and they should have been more than one goal ahead at the break.

Even when the Baggies went down to 10 men with 20 minutes left, West Ham barely created a chance.

It was dreadful to watch and some of the players were simply not worthy of wearing a claret and blue shirt.

It is hard to understand what has gone wrong. This was not a kids team like the one that Sam Allardyce put out against Nottingham Forest a few years back.

This was largely a first-team of experienced players and yet they couldn't pass, they couldn't close down, they couldn't cross and they couldn't shoot in tgar abysmal first half.

Manager David Moyes was not making any excuses thankfully. He always talks a good game, but unfortunately, his team didn't play a good game.

"We didn't create enough chances throughout the game," said the boss.

"We pushed, but that was about all I could say we did. We sort of never really had anything clear-cut and the one we did get fell to Mark right at the end."

At half time, Moyes made three substitutions. Off went Fabian Balbuena and Carlos Sanchez, who put in two of the worst performances I have seen in my time covering West Ham, as well as the totally anonymous Pablo Fornals.

"I think I could have probably made a couple more if I was allowed," said Moyes ironically.

"I just thought we passed the ball away, kicked the ball out of the pitch, we didn't have any control of the game at the time in anyway, so I wanted to see if I could do something that would make a difference. I think it got better."

It did, but not much better. There never looked to be a period when you thought West Ham were going to score.

Michail Antonio huffed and puffed, but didn't look fit, while Albian Ajeti and Sebastien Haller were simply not up to the job.

It is hard to imagine just how far this team has slipped since the start of the season.

This was a team that could have gone second in September, now they can barely string two passes together.

"We did everything we possibly could to get through in the cup. I saw it as a chance," said Moyes.

"I wanted to give the supporters a cup run if we could. You can say sometimes it's a distraction, but I thought it could be helpful for us to get through.

"In truth, the only player we didn't start was Mark Noble. We tried to keep him for the games coming up, the others were all carrying bits of knocks and nursing Antonio through a bit.

"I came with the same problem last time," added the boss.

"We were in a difficult position and it has not changed. What I need to do is find something which can give us inspiration."

Last time that was a certain Marko Arnautovic, but there does not seem to be an equivalent.

No strength in depth, no quality, no passion and it would seem now, no hope.