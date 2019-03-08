West Ham ratings from Vicarage Road
PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 26 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Who was the Hammers man of the match at Watford?
LUKASZ FABIANSKI 7
Exposed by his defence again and no chance with the goal, but didn't have to make any big saves.
RYAN FREDERICKS 6
Worked hard, but doesn't seem to take enough responsibility, especially going forward. A lot of danger down his flank.
ARTHUR MASUAKU 6
Played a big part in the second goal with a fine run down the left, but lost his man for the Watford goal. Needs to defend better.
ISSA DIOP 8
Brilliant last-ditch tackle to den y Watford a goal, while he also looked dangerous at the other end. His best of the season.
ANGELO OGBONNA 7
Went close with a header and was reliable at the other end. Filling in for Balbuena pretty well at the moment.
DECLAN RICE 7
Still not hit the heights of last season, but looked more comfortable with Mark Noble alongside him and did win plenty of tackles.
MARK NOBLE 8
It was like he had never been away. First game, first goal and West Ham's first win. Worked so hard for the whole 90 minutes.
FELIPE ANDERSON 9*
Did not always make the right decision, but looked dangerous every time he got the ball. Hit the post and made the second goal.
MANUEL LANZINI 8
Won the penalty and provided plenty of ammunition for the strikers with some telling passes. Linked well with Anderson.
ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 6
Still struggling for full fitness and though he had a couple of decent touches, he just didn't get into the game enough.
SEBASTIEN HALLER 9
Adds real potency to the attack. Good in the air, not afraid to have a go and was deadly from close range with two fine goals.
SUBSTITUTES
MICHAIL ANTONIO 8
Changed the game when he came on with his pace and purpose. Could have had a hat-trick, but also helped Haller up front.
PABLO FORNALS 6
Still adapting to the Premier League and needs to work harder to get himself at the heart of things. Plenty of potential.