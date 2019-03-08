West Ham ratings from Vicarage Road

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team mates during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. PA Wire/PA Images

Who was the Hammers man of the match at Watford?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

LUKASZ FABIANSKI 7

Exposed by his defence again and no chance with the goal, but didn't have to make any big saves.

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu (left) in action during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Watford's Gerard Deulofeu (left) in action during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

RYAN FREDERICKS 6

Worked hard, but doesn't seem to take enough responsibility, especially going forward. A lot of danger down his flank.

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

ARTHUR MASUAKU 6

Played a big part in the second goal with a fine run down the left, but lost his man for the Watford goal. Needs to defend better.

ISSA DIOP 8

Brilliant last-ditch tackle to den y Watford a goal, while he also looked dangerous at the other end. His best of the season.

ANGELO OGBONNA 7

Went close with a header and was reliable at the other end. Filling in for Balbuena pretty well at the moment.

DECLAN RICE 7

Still not hit the heights of last season, but looked more comfortable with Mark Noble alongside him and did win plenty of tackles.

MARK NOBLE 8

It was like he had never been away. First game, first goal and West Ham's first win. Worked so hard for the whole 90 minutes.

FELIPE ANDERSON 9*

Did not always make the right decision, but looked dangerous every time he got the ball. Hit the post and made the second goal.

MANUEL LANZINI 8

Won the penalty and provided plenty of ammunition for the strikers with some telling passes. Linked well with Anderson.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 6

Still struggling for full fitness and though he had a couple of decent touches, he just didn't get into the game enough.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 9

Adds real potency to the attack. Good in the air, not afraid to have a go and was deadly from close range with two fine goals.

SUBSTITUTES

MICHAIL ANTONIO 8

Changed the game when he came on with his pace and purpose. Could have had a hat-trick, but also helped Haller up front.

PABLO FORNALS 6

Still adapting to the Premier League and needs to work harder to get himself at the heart of things. Plenty of potential.