West Ham striker's deadly double despite his 'terrible' performance!

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 27 August 2019

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

PA Wire/PA Images

Super Seb Haller repays some of that hefty transfer fee as the Hammers beat Watford

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

After a match-winning double at Watford we were all expecting a jubilant Sebastien Haller to come out and meet the press.

Not a bit of it. When asked about his own performance in the 3-1 win, he spoke in impeccable English and there was nothing lost in translation from the Frenchman.

"It was a terrible game for me," said the club record signing. "I wasn't that good today, it was not my best game, but at the end I got two goals and that is the job of a striker."

It was a surprise reaction, but one that is certainly refreshing when you look to the future.

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (right) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game with team mates during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

"It is not easy to judge a player when he plays well but he doesn't score, but today was the opposite.

"I am just happy because I helped the team to win this game."

The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker had a hand in the first goal, breaking through before finding Manuel Lanzini who won a penalty.

He also had an overhead kikck which forced a save from Ben Foster, but it was in the second half where he showed what he can do.

It coincided with the introducion of substitute Michail Antonio.

"When Mikey came in, he played really good and that is good for him, good for the team and it was a nice job by the trainer to bring him on.

"He is obviously a big part of this win."

Felipe Anderson set up Hallet to make it 2-1 and then Antonio's header from a corner was pushed on to the bar and came back for the Frenchman to score with a second overhead kick.

"Of course for a striker it is always nice to score goals, especially when we get a win, so I am just happy and satisfied with these goals," he said.

It is never easy coming into a new club, especially in another country and Hallet admitted it will take time for him to settle both on and off the field.

"I need to get used to things. It is not always easy to move to another country and I still have a lot of things to fix," he said.

"It is easy off the pitch. When you get an apartment you have to settle perfectly with all the boxes and my wife.

"They are only small things, but in the end it makes a difference.

"On the pitch there is a lot of intensity in games. This match was not easy because for most of the game I was alone against three or four players.

"The second half was better, we were more patient and waited for our moments."

It is clear that Haller is something of a perfectionist, but he has certainly made a decent start to his time at West Ham.

"It is the best feeling ever to come into a new club and score goals like this," he smiled. "I am happy to score my first goals and very happy to win.

"It was very important because we wanted tom get into a higher position."

West Ham splashed out £45million on the Frenchman, so does that add extra pressure? Not according to the player.

"I have to say in football there is always pressure," he insisted.

"Sometimes because of the anount of transfer paid, sometimes about the contract you have and actually playing.

"It is a good pressure to have. They buy me for a high amount, so the pressure I have to show it, but once the club spend a lot of money on you, it shows faith in you."

The West Ham fans seem to have faith in their new striker and he has already paid back some of that transfer fee.

West Ham striker’s deadly double despite his ‘terrible’ performance!

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Show Job Lists