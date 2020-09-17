Fans column: The more things changes, the more things stay the same at West Ham

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson appears dejected after the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye gives his views on the club’s performance during the opening weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United manager David Moyes appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United manager David Moyes appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. West Ham have kicked off yet another Premier League season with no goals scored and no points on the board for the fourth consecutive campaign.

However, it wasn’t Man City, Liverpool or Man United this time around, it was Newcastle at home, a side the Hammers should’ve been looking to turn over especially with the run of fixtures looming.

We play six of last season’s top eight next in a daunting run of fixtures that in all likelihood will see the Hammers bottom of the league after seven games with no points on the board, and staring the prospect of relegation in the face yet again. Why on earth did the club leave Upton Park just to continue to struggle to survive in this league?

You may also want to watch:

At London Stadium we witnessed a clash of opposing philosophies. While Newcastle fans have never been shy in voicing their frustration with Mike Ashley’s ownership, they have to give their much maligned owner some credit for some wonderful business in the transfer market. Their two goals came from summer signings Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick, while the Magpies have also signed Jamal Lewis and Ryan Fraser and haven’t lost any key players to fund their signings.

West Ham United have signed no-one and gone into a brand new season hoping to just continue the promising form with which they ended the last. But there’s just one small problem with that way of thinking – everyone else has strengthened, the league is a lot stronger now and it’s foolish and naive to think that because we essentially have the same squad of players we will stay up.

Sadly, there’s those two words again – stay up. The talk of ‘next level’ and false diatribes about ‘a world-class team, for a world-class stadium’ have been exchanged for talk of merely staying in the league.

The ambitions of the club have stayed the same as they were at Upton Park and unless there is some serious investment in the team, we will slip into the Championship and the ‘next level’ promised in those heady days a few years back will be nights at Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley.

This time if bottom at Christmas they cannot blame the manager, sack him and bring back David Moyes – they’ve already played that card.