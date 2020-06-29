Search

West Ham reveal new home kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary next season

PUBLISHED: 09:30 29 June 2020

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

MARC SETHI

West Ham United is delighted to reveal the club’s commemorative home kit, which the Hammers will wear in the 2020/21 season to celebrate their 125th anniversary

Michail Antonio in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)Michail Antonio in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Inspired by the club’s greatest period, which saw the foundation of the world-famous Academy of Football, FA Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup triumphs and three Hammers leading England to FIFA World Cup glory, the 125th Anniversary home kit is a modern classic with a nod to our glorious past.

The kit, which features the club’s iconic claret and blue shirt with a special 125th Anniversary two-colour crest, is complemented by traditional white shorts and socks, was designed and finalised following consultation with supporters, resulting in a striking strip that looks as good at home as it does on the pitch.

Club captain and lifelong Hammer Mark Noble is a big fan of the new kit, saying: “As a boy, my Dad would tell me all about Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, as well as the Academy of Football.

You may also want to watch:

“This kit instantly reminds me of those the legends wore when they won the FA Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

“While we all want to experience more success in the future, West Ham United is a club that will always remember its past and pay respects to its heritage, and this kit does that perfectly.”

The home shirt features a traditional claret body and vista blue sleeves, complete with vista blue collar and claret tipping to the cuffs, a stylized rib neckline, the 125th Anniversary two-colour crest, as well as the Irons symbol and ‘125’ on the back of the shirt below the neckline.

The home shorts are white, with vista blue and new claret contrast tipping on the side panels, and the two-colour crest, while the home socks are also white, with contrasting double hoops in claret and vista blue and ‘WHU’ is embroidered on the back.

Angelo Ogbonna in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)Angelo Ogbonna in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

West Ham United’s 2020/21 Umbro home kit is available to pre-order from the Official Online Store – the Club’s 125th birthday – with free UK delivery, at officialwesthamstore.com.

The kit will be available to buy in person from the four Official Club Stores – London Stadium, Lakeside Thurrock, Liberty Romford and Eastgate Basildonfrom Wednesday, July, 15.

