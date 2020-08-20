Premier League fixtures: West Ham start at home to Newcastle United

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to players during the drinks break PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United will begin the 2020/21 Premier League season at home to Newcastle United after just a few weeks off since the last campaign finished.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Hammers will welcome the Magpies to the London Stadium on Saturday, September 12 and then make the trip to Arsenal the following weekend.

It will then be a home fixture against Wolves to round off the month of September before they head into a four fixture month in October with the big one being a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 17.

You may also want to watch:

During the busy festive period David Moyes’ men will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day before travelling away to Southampton on Monday, December 28.

It is then an away day to Everton on Saturday, January 2 to kick start the New Year.

The season will run right the way through May this season due to the delayed start as they have five matches squeezed into the final month.

The last away fixture of the season will be at West Brom before they wrap up at home to Southampton on the final day.