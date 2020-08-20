Premier League fixtures: West Ham start at home to Newcastle United
PUBLISHED: 09:06 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:06 20 August 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
West Ham United will begin the 2020/21 Premier League season at home to Newcastle United after just a few weeks off since the last campaign finished.
The Hammers will welcome the Magpies to the London Stadium on Saturday, September 12 and then make the trip to Arsenal the following weekend.
It will then be a home fixture against Wolves to round off the month of September before they head into a four fixture month in October with the big one being a London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, October 17.
You may also want to watch:
During the busy festive period David Moyes’ men will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day before travelling away to Southampton on Monday, December 28.
It is then an away day to Everton on Saturday, January 2 to kick start the New Year.
The season will run right the way through May this season due to the delayed start as they have five matches squeezed into the final month.
The last away fixture of the season will be at West Brom before they wrap up at home to Southampton on the final day.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.