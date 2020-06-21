Player ratings: West Ham youngsters only bright note in Wolves defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Here is my player ratings from West Ham United’s 2-0 defeat to Wolves in their first match since the Premier League restart this week following three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Jeremy Ngakia during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Lukasz Fabianski 6- The Polish goalkeeper didn’t have too much to do until he had to pick the ball out of the net twice in the latter stages of the clash.

Jeremy Ngakia 6- Looked lively, composed, and had some really good touches in the first-half, despite a nervy opening couple of minutes. Looked a danger going forward but did however get caught ball watching for Wolves first goal.

Issa Diop 6- Solid defensive display, nothing spectacular, but the youngster looked very composed.

Declan Rice 6- The England international played at centre-back for the first time in years and looked as solid as he does in midfield. Won the ball on plenty of occasions and put in a solid display alongside Diop.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Aaron Cresswell 5 – Cresswell failed to deliver any real dangerous crosses into the box down the left flank and looked out of his depth once Adama Traore was introduced for the opponents.

Tomas Soucek 5- The Czech midfielder failed to have a real impact on the game, didn’t get about enough in the first-half, but did grow into the game as he provided more energy in the second-half.

Mark Noble 6 - Great ball in for Fornals early on in the match and led the team by example in the first-half as he tried to get his team going. Tired massively late on.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Pablo Fornals 5- The Spaniard had very little impact on the match. Noble sent him through early in the match but he fired over the crossbar from 12 yards. Struggled in his left wing role.

Felipe Anderson 4- A missing man, Anderson didn’t show much of anything, other than perhaps rust. Didn’t create anything and looked lost for the Hammers.

Michail Antonio 5- Massively feel for Antonio, looked lonely up front for the Hammers with no service all game. He did go searching for the ball to create an impact, but it didn’t work out. Needs much better service and support to have his usual effect on a game.

Jarrod Bowen 6 – The former Hull City attacker was a bright note for West Ham, he looked energetic, and wasn’t afraid to run at the opposition. Bowen did end up chasing the ball a lot with Wolves nominating the possession.

Substitutes:

Manuel Lanzini (for Anderson, 66) 5- The Argentine didn’t really get on the ball or get it played into him. Didn’t have the impact wanted and looked a shadow of the player he once was.

Ryan Fredericks (for Ngakia, 80) 5- The right-back was caught out as Pedro Neto thumped home Wolves second goal of the game. He’ll be wanting much more from himself if he can regain his starting position.

Andriy Yarmolenko (for Fornals 80) 5 – The Ukrainian pulled off nothing during the 10 minutes he was on the pitch.