West Ham boss Moyes says his players know the job at hand at Norwich

West Ham United manager David Moyes says his players know exactly what is at stake as they head into a vital clash against fellow Premier League strugglers Norwich City.

The Hammers sit just three points clear of the relegation places in the top flight as they make the trip to Carrow Road to take on the Canaries who sit well adrift at the foot of the league table.

A win for West Ham could put them comfortably clear heading into the final three matches while a defeat would see relegation confirmed for their opponents.

But the boss knows his side must also show composure if they are to finish their chances.

“That’s a good point. We missed big chances in midweek and big opportunities to score,” Moyes said.

“Obviously we feel the situation we are in, the players know the situation they are in and we continually remind them because I don’t want them burying their heads in the sand and think we aren’t in a poor situation.

“I want them to know exactly where they are, but we do have to show an element of calm and composure and we didn’t quite show that in a couple of moments to finish the other night. We gave up good opportunities.”

The former Sunderland manager knows his side must show their worth now by grabbing a result away to Norwich.

“I’ve always felt there would be games at this stage of the season where we needed to show we could win and pick up points, we’d have an opportunity.

“I think we’ve got that, we have to try and take it. We’ve not really been looking at Norwich’s situation except knowing they have been at the bottom and it will be very hard for Norwich to get out of the situation. But we’ve got to do our job and concentrate on us winning games.”