West Ham will be without Wilshere but Antonio and Reid could return soon

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 October 2019

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted Jack Wilshere will miss out through injury but they could be boosted by the return of both Michail Antonio and Winston Reid sooner than expected.

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere suffered yet another injury set back which has ruled him out of the Newcastle United clash this weekend.

The 27-year-old has started only four games so far this season, and now has a groin problem, although boss Pellegrini insists it is not serious.

"Jack is with some small problem. He is not one hundred per cent fit," Pellegrini said. "I think that for him it is a risk to try to come back before he has completely recovered from that.

"[Michail] Antonio and Lukasz Fabianski are also recovering from their injuries.

"I think Antonio will be ready for after the international break. All our other players are fit for Saturday."

New Zealand international Reid, meanwhile, played just over an hour of West Ham Under-23s' Premier League International Cup game against Wolfsburg 'B' last night.

The long-serving defender has been unavailable for first-team selection for almost a year-and-a-half after suffering a serious knee injury in a freak incident at Swansea City in March 2018.

Pellegrini will now look to his backroom staff to carefully manage Reid's assimilation back into first-team action.

"Winston Reid played yesterday night with the under-23s. He played 65 minutes without any problems," the Chilean manager said.

"I think that it's a special way to return. The doctors and he also have experience of those. All last month he's played and acted in the way the doctor advised.

"We'll see how he reacts. Next, he'll aim to play another match for the whole game, and as soon as he can, he'll start working with the first-team squad."

