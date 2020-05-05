Search

West Ham defender Fredericks using pandemic to recover from injury

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 May 2020

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United Ryan Fredericks is using the coronavirus pandemic to recover from his injury and even returned to solo training this week.

The 27-year-old is one of a number of players to take the first step towards returning to training, spending an hour at Rush Green – alone, aside from the doctor on hand in case of a medical emergency – running around the pitches and doing ball work.

Prior to this he has been following a remote rehabilitation programme to complete his recovery from the dislocated shoulder suffered at Manchester City in mid-February and running and cycling in parks near his Hertfordshire home.

“It was a big positive to get back to Rush Green and run around the pitch, run with the ball and get a little feel for things again,” he confirmed. “It was certainly better than running around the park trying to avoid the dog poo!

“I’ve been working hard since my injury, following the fitness programmes given to us by the manager (David Moyes) and fitness coach (Josh Ewens), and I would say I’ve been running more than ever!

“While you cannot replicate a full training session on your own, you do find out more about yourself when you are training by yourself.

“I’ve discovered that I am motivated and disciplined and I’ve been putting pressure on myself to follow the fitness regime. As a result, I am feeling fit, which is good.”

A committed Christian, the defender is a member of the Hillsong Church in north London, which has been providing assistance to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

“A lot of players are involved in charity work, but they don’t make it public,” he continued. “Most footballers do not come from rich backgrounds and are very keen to give back to their communities if and when they can.

“Personally, I am a member of Hillsong Church, which is involved with a children’s charity called ‘Compassion’ which works in Africa, where people are living in much, much worse conditions during the coronavirus pandemic, to help children out of poverty by providing money, aid and food.

“I was supposed to be going to Uganda myself to do some work there this summer, but that will not happen now. Hopefully, when this situation is over, I will be able to go next year.”

Fredericks has also been filling his time like so many others, by watching Netflix, and holding a weekly quiz night with family and friends, complete with Declan Rice, Mason Mount and musical forfeits.

“Friday night is Quiz Night every week!” he laughed. “There are usually four couples involved – me and my girlfriend, Dec and his girlfriend, Mason and his girlfriend and my sister and her boyfriend.

“It’s not just a joke, either, it’s proper business! The winner takes over doing the questions for the following week and we’re all trying to outdo each other with music, picture and video rounds on things like adverts, catchphrases, spreadsheets and answer sheets.

“We are always up there, but Dec and his missus are normally down the bottom. There are forfeits for the loser and they had to sing some Justin Bieber last week.

“Dec’s girlfriend is a decent singer, but Dec is pretty awful! I’d love to share some clips, but I don’t think he’d ever forgive me.”

