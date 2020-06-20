Search

Advanced search

Moyes insists West Ham ‘can’t wait’ to resume survival bid

PUBLISHED: 10:11 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 20 June 2020

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Manager David Moyes insists West Ham would not have preferred an early conclusion to the season - despite vice-chair Karren Brady calling for the season to be made ‘null and void’ in March.

The Hammers get their restart under way against Wolves lying just outside the relegation zone and would have stayed up had the campaign come to a premature end.

The survival battle resumes this evening and, when it was put to Moyes that the club may have favoured an early finish, he was unequivocal in his response.

“I think you are completely wrong there,” said the Hammers boss told the Zoom call of journalists/

“We can’t wait to get started and play football again. But we wouldn’t have played if it was going to cost people’s lives.”

You may also want to watch:

Europa League hopefuls Wolves went into the enforced break on a five-match unbeaten run, but Moyes denied now is a better time to play them.

Although the boss knows it will take time to adapt to the ‘new normal’ with no crowd and a different kind of pre-match preparation.

“Well, you’re going to miss 60,000 supporters. There are very few clubs in the country that get that, they are going to be missed. I can’t wait to get them back.

“You can feel the atmosphere, we’ll be thinking about them and quickly we can get them back.”

While the former Everton manager knows they will be helped by being able to us five substitutions instead of three for the final nine games.

“Behind the scenes all of the clubs will have injuries, just coming through sort of a pre-season that happens and we are concerned about them during games so that is why the extra subs were given the go ahead.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boris Johnson visits Westfield Stratford City ahead of reopening

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Teenagers who lured 15-year-old to death in Stratford locked up for murder

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in September 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Takeaways destroyed in Beckton fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units in Beckton on Friday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council warning over Canning Town drain clearance scam

Newham Council has issued a warning about scammers. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council warns parking fines and permits to return in full after lockdown relaxation of rules

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Most Read

Boris Johnson visits Westfield Stratford City ahead of reopening

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Teenagers who lured 15-year-old to death in Stratford locked up for murder

Michael Irving was stabbed to death in September 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Takeaways destroyed in Beckton fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units in Beckton on Friday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Council warning over Canning Town drain clearance scam

Newham Council has issued a warning about scammers. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council warns parking fines and permits to return in full after lockdown relaxation of rules

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham boss Moyes insists Adama Traore was the difference

West Ham United manager David Moyes and Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (background) on the touchline during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Premier League: West Ham United 0 Wolves 2

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Essex batsman Lawrence getting used to ‘new normal’ on England duty

Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Olympic super-heavyweight success for Team GB

Great Britain's Audley Harrison celebrates winning gold after defeating Kazakhstan's Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov in the super-heavyweight final at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney

Moyes insists West Ham ‘can’t wait’ to resume survival bid

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.
Drive 24