Moyes insists West Ham ‘can’t wait’ to resume survival bid

Manager David Moyes insists West Ham would not have preferred an early conclusion to the season - despite vice-chair Karren Brady calling for the season to be made ‘null and void’ in March.

The Hammers get their restart under way against Wolves lying just outside the relegation zone and would have stayed up had the campaign come to a premature end.

The survival battle resumes this evening and, when it was put to Moyes that the club may have favoured an early finish, he was unequivocal in his response.

“I think you are completely wrong there,” said the Hammers boss told the Zoom call of journalists/

“We can’t wait to get started and play football again. But we wouldn’t have played if it was going to cost people’s lives.”

Europa League hopefuls Wolves went into the enforced break on a five-match unbeaten run, but Moyes denied now is a better time to play them.

Although the boss knows it will take time to adapt to the ‘new normal’ with no crowd and a different kind of pre-match preparation.

“Well, you’re going to miss 60,000 supporters. There are very few clubs in the country that get that, they are going to be missed. I can’t wait to get them back.

“You can feel the atmosphere, we’ll be thinking about them and quickly we can get them back.”

While the former Everton manager knows they will be helped by being able to us five substitutions instead of three for the final nine games.

“Behind the scenes all of the clubs will have injuries, just coming through sort of a pre-season that happens and we are concerned about them during games so that is why the extra subs were given the go ahead.”