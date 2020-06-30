West Ham United manager Moyes confident luck will change

Declan Rice looks on as Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela beats West Ham's Fabian Balbuena during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes was pleased with the positive steps shown by his side in their 2-0 defeat to Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur.

An own goal from Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek and a late strike from Harry Kane sealed the three points for Spurs despite a strong start from the Hammers which saw them create a number of chances.

And the boss is confident his squad’s luck will change if they continue putting in the hard work in the remaining fixtures.

“The Tottenham game was our second-best in terms of physical stats. We played a really good Tottenham team.

“Sometimes things just get passed over. I said to the players immediately after the game that I thought they worked incredible hard against Tottenham.

“I said to players after that game that we need to change our luck. The saying in life is ‘the harder you work, the more luck you get.’ That’s the way we’re looking at it.”

West Ham will now be without the likes of Jeremy Ngakia, Pablo Zabaleta, and Carlos Sanchez for the remainder of the season as they depart today upon the expiration of their contracts.

“Disappointed to lose Jeremy but that’s now gone. Losing Pablo is something we knew was coming, he is a top professional.

“More importantly, his career and what he achieved, medals, it was really good to work with him.”