No such thing as a ‘free hit’ says West Ham boss Moyes ahead of Chelsea clash

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes says there is no such thing as a ‘free hit’ as they head into a clash with in-form Chelsea.

The Hammers have suffered defeats against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur since the Premier League has returned following the long lay-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But they still remain just above the relegation zone and with games coming up against relegation rivals Newcastle United, Norwich City, Watford, and Aston Villa in their remaining fixtures, Moyes was questioned whether they can use this game to build for those, but he denied that.

“The last three teams are teams going for the Champions League, but there is no such thing as a free hit,” Moyes said in his press conference.

“I’m trying to win and we’re preparing to win all the games. We went to Anfield and gave a really good account of ourselves. I’ve got to hope we can tip the balance and take something. We’ve got to try and score goals and not concede.”

The boss did admit having a week on the training ground has been handy after being thrown straight into two fixtures in the opening week.

“I think it has been helpful because it’s given us a chance to settle down and not just go recovery-prep. I thought it was unfair that we had to play Tottenham two days after. It’s a little different for Frank Lampard and Chelsea and they’ve had an FA Cup tie too.

“We’ve been able to get on with some work but we’re all geared up for the games too.”

West Ham are expected to remain without striker Sebastian Haller, defender Angelo Ogbonna, and left-back Arthur Masuaku for the clash.

“Seb Haller and Angelo Ogbonna are getting closer. We’ve got them out on the grass and among the team. They’re getting closer.

“We’ve got Arthur Masuaku who we’re trying to get back too, who rolled his ankle a couple of days before the restart. They’re all getting closer but we’re not sure they’ll be available for tomorrow.”