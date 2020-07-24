West Ham United boss Moyes expected a big final day clash with Villa

West Ham United manager David Moyes says he expected it to be a big game for one of them as they face Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Hammers host Dean Smith’s Villa on Sunday (4.30pm) at the London Stadium as their opponents desperately hope to stay in the top-flight while Moyes’ men have already secured their survival.

The boss was keen to credit his players for making sure they weren’t the team needing a result.

“No it won’t. I never expected it to be, I expected us to be competing against them for one of us to day stay up but the way our players have done a great job of getting ourselves in a safe position.

“I have to credit the players and how they went about their job and we haven’t had to take it to the last game of the season.”

Villa, Watford, and AFC Bournemouth could all survive on the final day depending how the results go and Moyes understands the pressure on those clubs managers.

“Well I know what the managers are going through and how they are feeling as I was feeling that way just a few weeks ago. It’s so close, incredibly stressful for the managers but that is the job we are in.

“There is so much at stake as well, so I understand what it is like for them. Thankfully for our point of view we are not involved.”

He added: “Well I can’t talk about them, I can only talk about West Ham. We would have liked to have not been in the bottom three but we were and we have to make sure we get away from that position.

“They will know exactly their reasons why they think they are down there, we have to figure out why we were down there and not get there again.”

The former Manchester United manager says Villa will be confident after nabbing a win over Arsenal to currently sit them outside of the relegation zone.

“Massively. We sat through the whole lockdown just outside and even that was a big relief as we didn’t know when the season would start again, what the situation would be so I know exactly that getting out of that bottom three is a big relief.

“It means you can look at the table, you don’t like looking at it when you’re in the bottom three so any of the teams who get out, just like we did recently, we have enjoyed looking at the table from Friday when we beat Watford.”