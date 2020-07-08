Search

West Ham United not expected to rotate squad for Burnley clash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 July 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes is not expected to rotate the squad for this evening’s clash with Burnley as he looks to build on current momentum.

The Hammers have made very few changes to the starting line-up since the Premier League returned with them picking up a 3-2 win over Chelsea and 2-2 draw at Newcastle United in the last week, it is expected they’ll stick with the same formula.

Although the boss knows he will eventually need to make a few changes with the games coming thick and fast as they look to secure their Premier League status.

“Possibly. But also we have got a bit of momentum, there are a few teams changing but not that many.

“We’ve got a couple of players who could easily start the game, no problem at all. But we’re also trying to get over the line, we want to try and win and I have to always put out the best team.

“But I take the point, the games - three in six days - we are trying our best but with the games being so intense, so tight, we made a couple of changes late on against Chelsea that got us a result, made a couple against Newcastle which helped us at different times.

“In the main the players have been doing a really good job and hopefully that continues.”

A number of fans and pundits have questioned Moyes substitute decisions but the manager is not fussed what others think and does what he feels is right for each situation.

“People can read into that exactly what they think. When you are the manager you have to make the decisions that you think are right and the best way to get the results so whatever you do there will always be people who think it should be something different.

“What I would say is, I was one of the managers who didn’t agree with nine subs, I still don’t agree with it.”

