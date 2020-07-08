Match preview: West Ham United v Burnley

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham will be desperate to continue their recent form as they take on Burnley in the claret and blue derby this evening (Wednesday).

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up prior to the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up prior to the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

The Hammers know it will not be an easy task as Sean Dyche’s men have also returned to action in good form, picking up two wins, one draw, and just one defeat that leaves them sitting in mid-table.

Burnley have won three of their last four clashes with West Ham, including a comfortable 3-0 victory at Turf Moor earlier this season, which David Moyes’ side will be keen to avenge.

The hosts will have to bring their best attacking game as Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope has kept two clean sheets since the restart to take his total up to 13 for the season which is joint-second alongside Manchester City’s Ederson and just behind Liverpool shot-stopper Allison Becker.

Hence why the England international is my one to watch for Burnley when they make the trip to the London Stadium tonight.