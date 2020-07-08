Search

Advanced search

Match preview: West Ham United v Burnley

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 July 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham will be desperate to continue their recent form as they take on Burnley in the claret and blue derby this evening (Wednesday).

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up prior to the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope warms up prior to the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

The Hammers know it will not be an easy task as Sean Dyche’s men have also returned to action in good form, picking up two wins, one draw, and just one defeat that leaves them sitting in mid-table.

You may also want to watch:

Burnley have won three of their last four clashes with West Ham, including a comfortable 3-0 victory at Turf Moor earlier this season, which David Moyes’ side will be keen to avenge.

The hosts will have to bring their best attacking game as Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope has kept two clean sheets since the restart to take his total up to 13 for the season which is joint-second alongside Manchester City’s Ederson and just behind Liverpool shot-stopper Allison Becker.

Hence why the England international is my one to watch for Burnley when they make the trip to the London Stadium tonight.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Match preview: West Ham United v Burnley

West Ham United manager David Moyes speaks to his players during a drinks break

Patel hopes to prove his worth in Essex middle order

Rishi Patel in batting action for Essex against Yorkshire (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient defender Ekpiteta departs for Blackpool

Marvin Ekpiteta and Theo Robinson battle it out (pic Simon O'Connor)

West Ham United not expected to rotate squad for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Newcastle United's Joelinton (behind) battle for the ball

10 top east London beer gardens

The best pubs with beer gardens and outdoor seating in east London. Image: Getty