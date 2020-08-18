Search

Stuart Pearce returns to West Ham as first-team coach

PUBLISHED: 08:46 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 18 August 2020

Stuart Pearce has re-joined West Ham United (Pic: West Ham United)

West Ham United have confirmed that Stuart Pearce has returned to the club as a first-team coach and will work alongside Kevin Nolan and Paul Nevin, who have also signed new contracts after their excellent work in helping to secure the Hammers’ Premier League status last season.

Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and David Moyes (Pic: West Ham United)Alan Irvine, Stuart Pearce and David Moyes (Pic: West Ham United)

The legendary former Hammers and England international defender will team up with manager David Moyes and Alan Irvine again, having worked with them during his first spell at London Stadium in the 2017/18 season.

Manager Moyes told whufc.com: “I’m really pleased to welcome Stuart back to West Ham United. He did a fantastic job for me in our first spell at the Club together. Stuart is a highly-respected figure throughout the game, who will bring another dimension to the coaching set-up here.

“I believe he will complement Kevin and Paul really well – both of whom have been brilliant support for me alongside Alan Irvine of course – and will help us get the very best out of the players.

“He will start immediately and I’ve no doubt he will be a great asset to us on the training pitch and in the dressing room next season.”

After playing non-league football with Wealdstone until the age of 21, Pearce went on to win 78 England caps during a glittering playing career which saw him win two League Cups during a lengthy spell at Nottingham Forest, along with appearing for England at three major championships.

Pearce told whufc.com: “I’m delighted to be back. It’s a great opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working with David and Alan, the staff and the players as we aim to build on a positive end to last season for the Club’s supporters who, of course, I know very well with this being my third spell at Hammers.

“I’ve spoken directly with David Sullivan and Karren Brady and I had extremely positive conversations with both of them – they were enthusiastic about me returning. It says a lot about them that I’m at West Ham again.

“I wouldn’t be back if I didn’t believe in the strategy the club, Board and the manager have put in place, to take this great football club forward. I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Club on both previous occasions and I can’t wait to get started again.”

Pearce won the Hammer of the Year at the end of his second and final season in east London.

