Boss Moyes says West Ham can use previous relegation battle experiences

West Ham United boss David Moyes says they can use previous relegation battle experiences to drive them on ahead of clash with Norwich City.

The Hammers will travel to Carrow Road tomorrow (Saturday, 12.30pm) as they look to pull themselves away from danger.

Moyes was in charge of West Ham previously in the 2017/18 season where he managed to save the club from relegation so he is keen to use those experiences and hopes the players that are still at the club can as well.

“You can draw on experience because we were there before but obviously this is unique because you have different players this time.

“I am hopeful that the players here before that were in this position can use that, know how important it is to win games and make sure that you get points at every opportunity.”

The boss knows good performances will get them results so that has been their main focus since the Premier League returned.

“I think we are just trying to make sure we play well, put in good performances because that is what gets results.

“I think we had good performances in some of the games but didn’t get the results, then we eventually got them, then we have had some performances at a decent level, we just didn’t take our chances.

“We probably had more chances in that game [Burnley] than we have had in any other. But we didn’t take them.

“I have reminded the defenders that we have to try and find a way of not conceding goals, that is a big factor.”

He added: “I think the performance against Burnley was the positive. A lot of them have been good. Maybe we didn’t play as well as we had liked on Wednesday night but you couldn’t have said it was for a lack of trying or for a lack of opportunities.

“We had plenty of them, probably the best we have had all season.”

While he also admitted he has no clue what points total will be enough for them to survive.

“I don’t know. Look, we just need to win our games and do our job the best we can. Keep being positive in the games, trying to make chances and see where we get but I don’t know the exact answer.”

They could send Norwich down to the Championship with a win but the manager is fully focused on his own side.

“Every game we have had since we came back, we have had that in mind. I knew when I took over the difficulty of the position we were in but I am hoping that we can pick up the points.

“The lads are working really hard to ensure we remain a Premier League club. We want to do something to try and make sure next season the supporters are watching Premier League football.”