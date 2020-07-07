Soucek was becoming crucial prior to Covid-19 lockdown says West Ham boss Moyes
PUBLISHED: 16:30 07 July 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
West Ham United boss David Moyes believes Tomas Soucek was already becoming crucial to the team prior to the suspension of the Premier League.
The Czech midfielder has found the net twice in as many games as the Hammers have turned their fortunes around in the last week as they bid to remain in the top flight.
But Moyes believes he was showing what he was capable of before the break and now he has settled into the side he is really beginning to shine.
You may also want to watch:
“He had just started to become crucial to us near enough as soon as he arrived. He played really well at Liverpool, we were winning there when he had to come off with an injury and I think he has helped us,” Moyes said.
“It is what we thought he was capable of but if we are all expecting new players coming in, at any club, to make an impact immediately it doesn’t happen very often.
“Quite often players and managers are judged very quickly. They need to be given a chance to bed in.
“But credit to Tomas, he has had an impact, he’s well liked and definitely contributing to what we’ve got.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.