Manager Moyes wants to build young, hungry side at West Ham United

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes has already set out his plans to build a more youthful side but knows it will depend on the money available to him during the transfer window.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Manchester United's Brandon Williams battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Manchester United's Brandon Williams battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Scotsman has openly revealed that he would like to follow the Red Bull Leipzig way of doing business by bringing in young, hungry players with a point to prove.

And the boss has shown he knows what direction the Hammers must go in to improve with the signings of Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen who have both proved crucial in helping them remain in the Premier League.

“In my mind I’ve got a blueprint of what my team should look like. Whether I can get the player or players? A lot of that depends on whether the money’s available, all the lots and lots of those things, which will come into the equation.

“But I’ve got an idea of the way I’d like it to go. I’d like to cover them in a direction which I hope will be the right one - bringing in younger players and building for the future.

“But of course, you can’t just have a team full of young players. We’ve got to balance it off with experienced players as well. But I think the standard we set in January bringing in the two boys really paid off.

“I hope that if we can try to be similar with similar acquisitions, if we can, I think it’s I think it’s the right way for West Ham at the moment.

“I think small building blocks are better than trying to go right to the top very quickly, which maybe in the past we’ve tried to do, I think we have to try and get this club a chance to have a good stable foundation, or going forward. And that’s what we’re really trying to.”

The former Everton boss hopes the West Ham faithful will back him in his decisions after successful pulling off two good signings in January.

“I’d have to say that I’d be surprised if they weren’t seeing what we are doing and I’d be surprised that we haven’t seen how well the players have performed.

“But I think bringing in Tomas and Jarrod and even when you look at it the likes of Issa Diop, Ben Johnson’s come into the team we had Jeremy (Ngakia), Pablo Fornals, Declan (Rice) as well before we’ve suddenly got myself you know, power for knowledge and suddenly got ourselves a group of 21, 22-year-old, 23-year-old. It’s starting to fall into place here at West Ham. If we can build on that and get the recruitment right, we can do well.

“There’s a group for younger players here that we can help with the experienced players like Angelo (Ogbonna), Mark Noble and Lukasz Fabianski.

“I think we’ve got the makings of a decent squad, but it’s always down to recruitment and trying to get that right.

“Sometimes it’s not always to do with how much money you spend. It’s actually about trying to pick the right characters and the right types for your club.”