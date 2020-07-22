Boss Moyes urges Hammers to fight on despite ‘safety’

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring his side's second goal PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes urged his side to continue fighting until they are mathematically safe, although they do sit six points clear of the relegation zone heading into the final two fixtures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) and Mark Noble after the Premier League match against Waford at the London Stadium West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) and Mark Noble after the Premier League match against Waford at the London Stadium

The Hammers travel to Old Trafford to take on Moyes’ former club Manchester United tonight (Wednesday) before hosting Aston Villa – who played Arsenal last night – at the London Stadium in their final match of the Premier League season on Sunday.

But the boss is keen for his side to continue their good form whether they’re all but safe or not as he looks to make West Ham a winning team in future.

“I hope so but we don’t want to be too quick. The maths tells you the job isn’t done yet,” Moyes told the press on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

“We haven’t changed, still preparing the same way. We are trying to be more consistent and get better for the future. Going to Old Trafford is a great experience and we want them to go there and play well.

“It’s such a great place to go. Wonderful club, the biggest club in the world for me. Never an easy place to go and play, but we will go there and give it a right good go.”

Moyes added: “I don’t know how many times that word (integrity) has been used, you can’t say that about many teams but we have been on the ball since day one. We want to get away from being a club that wins when we need to, we want to win all the time.”

West Ham right-back Ryan Fredericks could be a doubt after missing the 3-1 victory over Watford on Friday evening which means youngster Ben Johnson could retain his place for the trip to Manchester.

Other than it is expected Moyes will stick with a similar side as he looks to pick up more points to secure their status in the Premier League for the 2020/21 season and it could be West Ham’s first league double over United since 2006-07, following their 2-0 win at London Stadium in September if they were to pick up a result.

West Ham are also set to seal the permanent signing of Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek following the final match of the season on Sunday on the back on his impressive displays since joining the club on loan back in January.