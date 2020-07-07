West Ham United boss Moyes insists Antonio has so much to offer the club

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes insists Michail Antonio has so much to offer the club and is hoping he can continue finding the back of the net.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger West Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

The 30-year-old has scored in both their last two fixtures as they beat Chelsea 3-2 in mid-week before drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United on Sunday.

And the boss is delighted to see him being rewarded for his efforts of carrying the front-line in every game since the re-start with striker Sebastian Haller being out injured.

“I think he’s got an awful lot to offer. He’s got pace and power, if you think about it he’s played right wing-back, left wing-back, right winger left winger, we’re playing him as a centre-forward,” Moyes said.

You may also want to watch:

“So he’s someone who can fill several roles, partly because of his pace. But tempering that when you’ve got that pace and power you can suffer injuries.

“If you look back this is probably his best spell of games, how many 90 minutes he’s played, how many continuous games, and I think we beginning to see more from Micky.

“He’s also at an age where he’s maturing a bit in much of the things he does. He’s helping us.

“He’s carrying the frontline for us greatly, he’s got us a couple of goals and probably should have had another against Chelsea when he was through.

“He’s had a couple of chances in every game, let’s hope he continues to take them.”