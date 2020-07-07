Search

Advanced search

West Ham United boss Moyes insists Antonio has so much to offer the club

PUBLISHED: 14:37 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 07 July 2020

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes insists Michail Antonio has so much to offer the club and is hoping he can continue finding the back of the net.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio RudigerWest Ham United's Michail Antonio shoots whilst under pressure from Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

The 30-year-old has scored in both their last two fixtures as they beat Chelsea 3-2 in mid-week before drawing 2-2 with Newcastle United on Sunday.

And the boss is delighted to see him being rewarded for his efforts of carrying the front-line in every game since the re-start with striker Sebastian Haller being out injured.

“I think he’s got an awful lot to offer. He’s got pace and power, if you think about it he’s played right wing-back, left wing-back, right winger left winger, we’re playing him as a centre-forward,” Moyes said.

You may also want to watch:

“So he’s someone who can fill several roles, partly because of his pace. But tempering that when you’ve got that pace and power you can suffer injuries.

“If you look back this is probably his best spell of games, how many 90 minutes he’s played, how many continuous games, and I think we beginning to see more from Micky.

“He’s also at an age where he’s maturing a bit in much of the things he does. He’s helping us.

“He’s carrying the frontline for us greatly, he’s got us a couple of goals and probably should have had another against Chelsea when he was through.

“He’s had a couple of chances in every game, let’s hope he continues to take them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

Primary school and 1,800 homes planned in new Royal Docks development

Artist's impression of the new development. Picture: Ballymore/Glenn Howells Architects

Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham are expected to remain without Haller and Anderson for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United boss Moyes insists Antonio has so much to offer the club

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Striker Harrold loved O’s championship winning season despite finding it hard at times

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

Hammers have a ‘renewed’ belief says striker Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio challenges for the ball with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (right) during the Premier League match at St James' Park

Join the Docks opens applications for autumn programme as part of ‘reimagined’ two-phase festival

'Ship of Tolerance' during the Join the Docks festival last year. Picture: Milo Robinson