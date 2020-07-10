West Ham United boss Moyes hoping Haller can play a part in their survival bid

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller has a shot on goal PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is hoping Sebastien Haller can play a crucial part in the final stretch of games but questions whether Robert Snodgrass will be able to.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio in action against the Burnley defence West Ham United's Michail Antonio in action against the Burnley defence

The Hammers travel away to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City tomorrow (Saturday, 12.30pm) as they bid to take another step towards Premier League survival.

They’ve been boosted by the return of French striker Haller in mid-week as he came off the bench in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the London Stadium.

“The thing is we can’t really judge his form because he has played 20 or 30 minutes so we have got nothing really to go on.

“We are just bringing him back from injury, he is an important player for us. Is he fully fit? I would say no at the moment but I think he is capable of helping us out and hopefully he will regain his match fitness quite quickly.”

The 26-year-old could play alongside Michail Antonio if deemed fit enough to start and Moyes will hope they can re-kindle the partnership they started to build prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“They worked very well together well but unfortunately since lockdown we have not had Seb Halle for them to work together, so we have not had the chance to use that combination.

“We are still trying to get Seb up to match speed at the moment.”

Midfielder Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson are expected to miss out once again through injury but the boss is hoping they can return before the end of the campaign.

“We are still waiting on Robert Snodgrass who has done a little bit of light training today. “Same as Felipe Anderson but both are not available for this game. I hope that I might get them back after this game, possibly.

“It would be great but, realistically, getting over the lockdown period and then this quick period of games it would be difficult for them to get up to speed quick enough.

“If we can get them back for any small period that would be great.”

It will be the Hammers third game in six days which Moyes has openly disagreed with but he says his squad are ready to go regardless.

“The obvious answer to that is no, but I will not discuss that. We are ready to play, we are doing everything we can to be ready.”