Search

Advanced search

West Ham United boss Moyes hoping Haller can play a part in their survival bid

PUBLISHED: 15:21 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 10 July 2020

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller has a shot on goal

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller has a shot on goal

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is hoping Sebastien Haller can play a crucial part in the final stretch of games but questions whether Robert Snodgrass will be able to.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio in action against the Burnley defenceWest Ham United's Michail Antonio in action against the Burnley defence

The Hammers travel away to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City tomorrow (Saturday, 12.30pm) as they bid to take another step towards Premier League survival.

They’ve been boosted by the return of French striker Haller in mid-week as he came off the bench in their 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the London Stadium.

“The thing is we can’t really judge his form because he has played 20 or 30 minutes so we have got nothing really to go on.

“We are just bringing him back from injury, he is an important player for us. Is he fully fit? I would say no at the moment but I think he is capable of helping us out and hopefully he will regain his match fitness quite quickly.”

The 26-year-old could play alongside Michail Antonio if deemed fit enough to start and Moyes will hope they can re-kindle the partnership they started to build prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“They worked very well together well but unfortunately since lockdown we have not had Seb Halle for them to work together, so we have not had the chance to use that combination.

“We are still trying to get Seb up to match speed at the moment.”

Midfielder Snodgrass and Felipe Anderson are expected to miss out once again through injury but the boss is hoping they can return before the end of the campaign.

“We are still waiting on Robert Snodgrass who has done a little bit of light training today. “Same as Felipe Anderson but both are not available for this game. I hope that I might get them back after this game, possibly.

“It would be great but, realistically, getting over the lockdown period and then this quick period of games it would be difficult for them to get up to speed quick enough.

“If we can get them back for any small period that would be great.”

It will be the Hammers third game in six days which Moyes has openly disagreed with but he says his squad are ready to go regardless.

“The obvious answer to that is no, but I will not discuss that. We are ready to play, we are doing everything we can to be ready.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Most Read

The first wave of Covid-19 at Newham Hospital, as told by ITU doctor Zara Al-Faham

Zara Al-Faham - a junior Intensive Care Unit doctor at Newham University Hospital - describes how she and her colleagues experienced the first wave of coronavirus. Picture: Zak Macauley

Police arrest 21 people after dawn raids linked to Stratford Park drug activity and violent crime

Officers swarm on a property during dawn raids in Newham and Waltham Forest this morning. Picture: Met Police

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Mayor welcomes report into ‘radical’ overhaul of Newham’s democratic process

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz has responded to the independent report. Picture: Andrew Baker

Police break up illegal rave on Newham Greenway

Police shut down an illegal rave on Newham Greenway at the weekend. Picture: LBN

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham United boss Moyes hoping Haller can play a part in their survival bid

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller has a shot on goal

Cricket: All 18 First-Class Counties to compete in 2020 season

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

150 free places for London boxing community to join online KO Racism workshops

Kick-Out Racism (Pic: England Boxing)

Essex League confirm July 18 start

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hundreds line streets to say goodbye as Dame Vera Lynn’s funeral takes place

The funeral cortege of Dame Vera Lynn is escorted by representatives of the three armed forces as it makes its way through the village of Ditchling, East Sussex. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire