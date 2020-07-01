Relegation battle will go to the wire claims boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is fully expecting the relegation battle to drag on until the final day of the Premier League season.

The Hammers are deep in the mix and will be hoping to pull themselves clear and remain in the top flight, but their experienced boss knows how tight it is down at the bottom end of the table.

And Moyes knows it is about results now and his side must improve to start picking up victories.

“I always thought it could, always felt there was a good possibility of that when you looked at the fixtures,” Moyes said in midweek.

“The history? We can’t make that just yet, we have got loads and loads of things to do, but I think as long as you recognise your mistakes and can improve then I think that we have a chance of getting better.

“I certainly recognise that. I want to improve the club, improve personally, I want to do a lot of things that can hopefully make the club better.”

The former Manchester United and Everton manager knows they need to start scoring more goals to win games and says that everyone must play a part.

It shouldn’t matter that striker Sebastian Haller is currently sidelined so they must start stepping up to the challenge.

“Let’s be fair, we haven’t had someone score loads and loads of goals prior to it (Haller’s injury) and there isn’t a magic wand to change it. We have to change it, get goals from every area on the pitch, not just the centre forward.,” added Moyes

“We need the centre half to come up with one, a free kick, someone score from distance, it won’t just be down to one person. I’m more interested in what the team does than what any one person will do.”

West Ham are due to host Frank Lampard’s Chelsea tonight (Wednesday) in their third match since the Premier League returned following suspension.

And they still have to face Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich Watford, Manchester United and Aston Villa before the season ends on July 26.