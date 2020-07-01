Search

Advanced search

Relegation battle will go to the wire claims boss Moyes

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 01 July 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United manager David Moyes is fully expecting the relegation battle to drag on until the final day of the Premier League season.

The Hammers are deep in the mix and will be hoping to pull themselves clear and remain in the top flight, but their experienced boss knows how tight it is down at the bottom end of the table.

And Moyes knows it is about results now and his side must improve to start picking up victories.

“I always thought it could, always felt there was a good possibility of that when you looked at the fixtures,” Moyes said in midweek.

“The history? We can’t make that just yet, we have got loads and loads of things to do, but I think as long as you recognise your mistakes and can improve then I think that we have a chance of getting better.

You may also want to watch:

“I certainly recognise that. I want to improve the club, improve personally, I want to do a lot of things that can hopefully make the club better.”

The former Manchester United and Everton manager knows they need to start scoring more goals to win games and says that everyone must play a part.

It shouldn’t matter that striker Sebastian Haller is currently sidelined so they must start stepping up to the challenge.

“Let’s be fair, we haven’t had someone score loads and loads of goals prior to it (Haller’s injury) and there isn’t a magic wand to change it. We have to change it, get goals from every area on the pitch, not just the centre forward.,” added Moyes

“We need the centre half to come up with one, a free kick, someone score from distance, it won’t just be down to one person. I’m more interested in what the team does than what any one person will do.”

West Ham are due to host Frank Lampard’s Chelsea tonight (Wednesday) in their third match since the Premier League returned following suspension.

And they still have to face Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich Watford, Manchester United and Aston Villa before the season ends on July 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Most Read

Two men arrested, gun and ‘Rambo’ knife seized at unlicensed music event in Custom House

Two men were arrested at an unlicensed music event in Hoskins Close on Friday, June 26. Picture: Google

Is there a doctor here? East Ham sixth form sees 52 pupils earn medical course places

Twins Emmanuel and Edoard Beltazar are set to study medicine at University College London in September. Picture: LDRS

East Ham facility now offering free coronavirus testing for anyone with symptoms

A walk-through coronavirus testing facility is open at East Ham Care Centre Hilda Road in Newham, London. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

‘It feels like a dream’: Plaistow pupil earns £63k boarding school bursary

The Cumberland School pupil Kira Maiberg with assistant headteacher Amy Brown. Picture: Tom Barnes

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park guardians faces £10m cuts under Sadiq Khan’s coronavirus savings plan

The London Legacy Development Corporation could be forced to make cuts of £10million under a savings plan triggered by losses across the capital prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: LLDC

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Relegation battle will go to the wire claims boss Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London,

Armed Forces Day flag raised outside Newham’s town halls

The Armed Forces Day flag outside East Ham Town Hall. Picture: Newham Council

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

Campaign launched to build statue of former Barking FC footballer and West Ham boot boy

Jack Leslie made his name playing for Plymouth Argyle and should have been the first black player to earn an England cap. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.