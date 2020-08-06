West Ham United attacker Antonio named July Player of the Month

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has won the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month award for July.

The 30-year-old scored an amazing eight goals in just seven appearances in July, helping to fire the Hammers to safety with a game to spare.

Antonio’s superb form since moving into a lone centre forward role on the Premier League’s restart in June saw him not only score goals but lead the line superbly.

“I’m buzzing,” Antonion told the club website. “Obviously as a professional footballer you go out there and try your hardest and your best, so to get some recognition for it is amazing.

“Since I started my professional career this is definitely the best I’ve played and hopefully I can carry it on to next season.

“When I was playing in non-league (I’ve had similar runs), but since my professional career started is definitely the best I’ve played and hopefully I can carry it on to next season.

“I’m a person who believes in positive thoughts bringing positive things so even when I was at Tooting & Mitcham I always said to myself I’m going to get to the Premier League. I think that if you believe it, it can be achievable.

“I always believed I had the confidence and ability to get there and now I’ve had that opportunity. It’s crazy that I’ve been here for five years and I just feel like it’s gone so quickly!”

Antonio scored eight times and provided an assist in the final seven matches of the season, with David Moyes’ side winning three and drawing three to finish five points above the bottom three.

The striker also became the first West Ham player to score four goals in a single Premier League away match, achieving the feat in a 4-0 win at Norwich City.

He topped a seven-man July shortlist also featuring Olivier Giroud, Harry Kane, Anthony Martial, Nick Pope, Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling.

Votes from fans on the EA SPORTS website were combined with those of the 20 club captains, plus a panel of football experts, to decide the winner.