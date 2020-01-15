Search

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

PUBLISHED: 11:16 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 15 January 2020

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

West Ham United complete the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Championship side Middlesbrough.

West Ham have announced the signing of Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The 32-year-old returns for his second spell at the club on a three-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Championship side Middlesbrough, the club he moved to from east London in the summer of 2017.

Randolph impressed during his two-and-a-half seasons at Boro and was voted into the EFL Championship PFA Team of the Year, as well as being named Middlesbrough's Player of the Year for 2019.

He played for the Irons in the final game at the Boleyn Ground against Manchester United in May 2016 and also featured in the first ever match played at London Stadium, a UEFA Europa League qualifying win over Domzale of Slovenia.

Randolph said: "I'm delighted to be back at West Ham United.

"I had two great years at the club previously and still have a lot of friends here, so I had no hesitation in coming back.

"West Ham is a massive club with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players.

"It's a great challenge for me and I am really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here and helping the team in any way I can.

"This opportunity was simply too good to turn down, though. It's a great feeling to be back in the Premier League with such a fantastic club, and I can't wait to get started."

Randolph's two seasons in east London included a memorable 3-0 Premier League win at Liverpool in August 2015 - the Hammers' first at Anfield since 1963 - and the 3-2 victory over Manchester United in the final game at the Boleyn Ground.

In all, Randolph played 42 times across his two seasons, battling the popular Adrian for a place in Slaven Bilic's starting 11 before joining Middlesbrough.

