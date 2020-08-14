Search

West Ham United announce Scotland pre-season training camp

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 August 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United will kick-off their preparations for the 2020/21 Premier League season next week by heading to Scotland for a training camp, before returning home to begin a series of pre-season friendlies.

Following their next round of COVID-19 testing this weekend, Moyes, his staff and the first-team squad will depart for Scotland on Tuesday, August, 18.

There, the Hammers will be put through an intense five-day training camp before returning to London.

David Moyes’ men will begin their programme of pre-season friendlies on Tuesday, August, 25 with a double header of away matches against EFL sides.

Moyes will split his squad with one team travelling to newly-promoted Championship side Wycombe Wanderers and one to League One Ipswich Town for their first tests. Both matches will kick-off simultaneously at 2pm.

Further pre-season friendly matches will follow and will be confirmed in due course on whufc.com.

Please note that all pre-season matches will be played without supporters present, continuing to follow the behind closed doors protocols. However, Hammers fans will be able to keep up with all of the action via official club channels.

