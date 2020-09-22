Search

West Ham trio David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen test positive for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 19:59 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:59 22 September 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United manager David Moyes appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham confirmed that David Moyes, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen returned positive tests for COVID-19.

The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for the Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull.

You may also want to watch:

The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and returned home.

All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

Tuesday’s match went ahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.

Whether the rest of the squad will have to undergo further tests or whether it will have further implications on the team and their upcoming fixtures is still unknown.

