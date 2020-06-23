Search

Ogbonna is back in contention for West Ham as Haller and Snodgrass remain sidelined

PUBLISHED: 09:00 23 June 2020

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

West Ham United could have defender Angelo Ogbonna back at their disposal while Jack Wilshere is ready to play when called upon.

The Hammers have a few more options to choose from for their clash with Tottenham Hotspur this evening (8.15pm) although they are still without striker Sebastien Haller and winger Robert Snodgrass.

But whether the Italian defender goes straight into the starting line-up is a big question mark as the boss may opt to keep Declan Rice at the back alongside Issa Diop.

“Angelo Ogbonna has been back in training for the last few days so we’re hopeful,” Moyes said.

“Seb Haller hasn’t been training and with Snoddy, I can’t give you a return date for him at the moment, we think he could be out for some time.”

Midfielder Wilshere and young full-back Ben Johnson have missed the majority of the campaign through injury and will most likely find themselves on the bench once again.

“Jack comes into that group I have just mentioned, he’s not really had enough minutes in these pre-friendly games, but he’s not missed a training session so I’ll give him big credit for that.

You may also want to watch:

“He’ll be ready to play if we choose to do so.”

West Ham are currently sitting one spot above the relegation with eight games left to be played and they know they’re heading into a tricky fixture list.

“For both it is important from ours, I don’t know about Spurs, I know why we have to win, it’s so important. We knew before we broke up for lockdown, we had the same fixture list and it would be a difficult period for us.

“Maybe we had begun to find a little bit of form so now we are back at it, we have lost one or two players but we need to pick up points.

“We won there last year, we have to do it again.”

The boss did watch Tottenham draw 1-1 with Manchester United on Friday evening and knows they’ll be stronger than when they should have played them originally due to the return of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Moussa Sissoko from injury.

“The biggest difference is they have got many of their big players back, three or four of them whereas when we were due to play them I dont think many of them would have been fit and available.

“It happens, sometimes you get lucky with injuries and suspensions, other times you don’t.

“We would have rather had them in the condition they were before rather than now.”

