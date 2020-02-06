Search

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

PUBLISHED: 12:58 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 06 February 2020

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

Archant

Plan is to carry on collecting for the rest of the season

The Irons Supporting Foodbanks initiative has been heralded a great success after collections at the five home games since Christmas showed how generous West Ham fans can be.

The staff at the Newham Foodbank in Beckton wish to express their thanks to West Ham supporters and friends who have contributed since Christmas.

Over the five sessions, a total of 430kgs in food and toiletries plus £2,100 in cash has been collected, leading to over 1,900 meals provided for Newham families in need.

Irons Supporting Foodbanks founder John Ratomski said: 'The support has been fantastic, both from the fans on the way to the games or visitors to the park.

"We've had sizeable donations from the Metropolitan Police and West Ham United staff, as well as visiting fans, and the WHU Foundation is looking at further ways to support the Foodbank.

"Given the size of the park and the logistics of setting up for each game, we've received nothing but positive support from Newham Council, LLDC and LS185.

"We plan to be present at the six remaining games of the season. We also need to thank various West Ham fan forums and media, including KUMB, Hammers Chat and westhamfantv for promoting us so enthusiastically.'

Newham Foodbank operates through seven sites in the area and are open seven days a week. They can also take online cash donations through their justgiving page at https://newham.foodbank.org.uk/ or will accept online deliveries of non-perishable foods or toiletries, Monday to Friday, between 11 and 4pm at their warehouse at St Marks Centre, 218 Tollgate Road, Beckton E6 5YA.

