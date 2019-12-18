Search

West Ham fan launches new foodbank in time for Leicester City game

PUBLISHED: 14:44 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 18 December 2019

Lifelong Hammers supporter John Ratomski is calling on 'best fans in the country' to give generously to the cause

A long-time West Ham United fan is launching a Hammers Food Bank to coincide with the home game against Leicester City on December 28.

John Ratomski, a former chairman of the West Ham United Independent Supporters Association, is hoping the Hammers fans get behind his project.

"I've been a West Ham fan since the late Sixties and though in that time we haven't done too much on the pitch, I have always believed that our fans are the best in the country," he said.

"Now is the chance for them to prove that by giving generously on the day for this worthy cause."

Ratomski has the backing of Newham Council, the London Legacy Development Corporation as well as LS185 local MPs Lynn Brown and Stephen Timms for his ambitious project which will see food go to the Newham Food Bank in Beckton.

"It is something that is dear to my heart and I have thought for a long time that I could get this off the ground," said Ratomski, who has received advice from both the long standing Everton and Liverpool FC Food Banks.

"The Council are going to come down on the day and make a donation, as are the Met Police, which is great, but we are hoping that fans will come down and do the same."

On the day of the game, you can find the Food Bank donation point close to Stratford station, near to the Information Centre in Endeavour Square.

"We are looking for non-perishable goods," added Ratomski. "Tinned foods, pasta, rice, things like that and hopefully we will get a good response."

The new scheme is being launched on a trial basis and if it is a success they will look to continue it before every home game, with the Everton fixture on January 15 next on the agenda.

For further information you can go to their Twitter site  @IFoodbanks or you can ring John on 07930 332068.

