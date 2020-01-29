West Ham complete loan signing of Czech international

Midfielder Tomas Soucek will add some steel to the Hammers line-up

West Ham have made their second signing of the January transfer window as they confirmed the loan signature of Czech Republic international midfielder Tomas Soucek.

The 24-year-old Slavia Prague captain arrives on a £1.3m loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

The defensive midfielder has won 25 caps for his country and is a two-time Czech title winner and has built an impressive reputation as both a defensive and attacking player with a strong 6t 4ins frame.

He will wear the number 28 shirt.

Manager David Moyes said: "We are delighted to welcome Tomáš to West Ham. I think that he gives us a lot of different qualities, but most importantly he fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club.

"He is young and hungry but with an established pedigree and proven talent.

"He was captain of Slavia Prague, he's played as a defensive midfielder, but he's scored a lot of goals as an attacking midfielder as well.

"At the moment he ticks a lot of boxes. We need to give him the opportunity and time to settle in, but we are confident he will prove to be a strong addition to the squad."