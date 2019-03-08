Academy star Johnson signs new contract with West Ham United

West Ham United youngster Ben Johnson signs a new contract until 2022 (Pic: Griffiths Photographers) Griffiths Photographers NO FREE USE

West Ham United is delighted to confirm that Ben Johnson has signed a new contract, keeping the defender with the Club until at least the summer of 2022.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut in February at Manchester City, and and trained regularly as part of Manuel Pellegrini’s squad this season.

A regular for Liam Manning’s under-23’s side, the full-back has played 16 times in Premier League 2 Division 1 and three times in the Checkatrade Trophy this term and is considered one of the Academy of Football’s brightest prospects.

Johnson told whufc.com: “It’s great. First of all, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, to be playing football at this massive club.

“Extending my stay here is fantastic news for me and my family.”

Johnson has been with West Ham United since the age of seven and was converted from a winger into a right-back after impressing in that position.

The versatile defender is the latest in a succession of Academy of Football products to commit their future to the club in recent months, following the contract extensions signed by Declan Rice, Grady Diangana and Nathan Trott.