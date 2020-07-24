West Ham United sign Czech midfielder Soucek permanently

West Ham United have signed Tomas Soucek on a permanent deal (Pic: Arfa) Arfa Griffiths Photographers

West Ham United are delighted to confirm the permanent arrival of Tomáš Souček from Slavia Prague on a four-year contract.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 25-year-old has been an outstanding performer since initially arriving at London Stadium in January. The Czech Footballer of the Year has produced a series of superb all-round displays and scored three important Premier League goals since the restart in June.

Already a firm favourite among the Claret and Blue Army and his teammates alike, Souček is relishing the opportunity to continue his career with the club.

West Ham United manager David Moyes said: “I’m delighted that Tomas has signed his permanent contract to secure his long-term future at the Club. When I came in, we talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble, and I think he’s been a really good fit for us.

You may also want to watch:

“He’s a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities. He has scored some really important goals for us, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford. We’re glad he’s going to be a West Ham player for a good period to come.”

Capped 25 times by his country, the two-time Czech title winner has lived up to his billing as an energetic midfielder with both defensive and attacking qualities, a strong physical presence and an eye for goals.

Born in the central Czech town of Havlíčkův Brod, Souček came through the ranks at Slavia Prague, and broke into their first team in 2015 following a loan spell at Viktoria Žižkov.

He soon became a mainstay of the Slavia team, playing 29 of their 30 Czech First League matches in the 2015/16 campaign. The next season brought a first league title and a debut senior cap for the Czech Republic, in a November 2016 friendly against Denmark.

His rise to prominence accelerated in the 2018/19 campaign, when a remarkable 18 goals from midfield helped fire Slavia to the Czech double and saw him named the Czech First League Player of the Year.

Soucek’s form has continued in much the same vein this term, with 16 goals to his name for club and country– including two in the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund and one in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying win in Montenegro.