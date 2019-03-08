West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Haller is a Hammer as he agrees five-year deal

West Ham United have finally confirmed the arrival of prolific French striker Sebastien Haller, the club's new record signing.

The front man, who turned 25 in June, joins the Hammers on a five-year deal with an option of a further 12 months for a fee believed to be around £43million from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The deal for Haller means the Hammers have broken their transfer record for a third time in a little over a year following the captures of Issa Diop and Felipe Anderson.

A German Cup winner with Eintracht in 2018, Haller becomes the the fourth summer signing and cannot wait to try his luck in the Premier League.

"I feel really great," said the centre forward. "I think it's a really good opportunity for me to be here.

"It means a lot (to be record signing). It proves that the club has really wanted me for a long time.

"I felt this desire to sign me and I'm really happy to sign, also. it is an ambitious club, a nice club, a nice city and nice fans too.

"For me I can guarantee that I will give 100% for the club because the club has given me this confidence and I will try to give it back every day in every game.

"I will always give 100% and respect the club. I think this is a normal thing and that I can guarantee. I know it's a big transfer and there is a lot of expectation around me, and I just want to make people proud of this transfer and I will give everything I have."

Director of Football Mario Husillos said: "We are very pleased to welcome Sebastien and his family to West Ham.

"It is no secret that we have been in the process of identifying a top class striker to add to the squad this summer, and much work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure that we were in a position to act once the right opportunity became available.

"Sebastien is a player we have been watching closely for some time - he has always been a key target and someone who myself, Manuel Pellegrini and David Sullivan were very keen to bring to the football club.

"He is a player with excellent pedigree and experience in three of Europe's top leagues. His record at Eintracht Frankfurt in recent seasons has been up there with the top strikers in the Bundesliga, and we believe that his physical and technical qualities will be well suited to the Premier League.

"He is at the perfect moment for us, like many of the players who have arrived at the club in the past 12 months - young, with his best years still ahead of him, yet with good experience and proven at the highest level."

After the troubles the club had trying to sign Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo, it is good to see that West Ham have finally got this one over the line.

It gives the club an array of attacking talent, with £23m man Pablo Fornals as well as Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Jack Wilshere all vying for places in the team.

West Ham are still looking for another striker to act as back-up this season.