West Ham show interest in young stars Walker-Peters, Cash and Eze

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Archive/PA Images

The transfer window is already hotting up with West Ham United reportedly interested in the likes of Matty Cash, Kyle Walker-Peters and Ebere Eze.

Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash Nottingham Forest's Matty Cash

The Hammers are looking to bolster their squad with more youthful talent under manager David Moyes ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season, which is set to start on September 12.

They are making a late push to beat Southampton to the signing of Tottenham full-back Walker-Peters.

The 23-year-old spent part of last season on loan with the Saints where he impressed in his 10 appearances.

Tottenham are apparently happy to let the youngster leave the club as he seeks more regular game time and would be happy to accept an offer in the region of £12 million.

Sheffield United's John Fleck (left) and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Sheffield United's John Fleck (left) and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Another right-back West Ham have been tracking since January is Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash.

But boss Moyes faces huge competition in this deal as Sheffield United, Burnley, and Southampton are also interested in the 23-year-old.

Forest face a huge battle to keep the academy graduate at the City Ground after their failure to win promotion to the Premier League – crashing out of the race for the play-offs on the final day of the season.

Another target for the Hammers is QPR’s attacking midfielder Eze who is becoming a star in the Championship.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals this past season for the Rangers and bagged four assists in a side that finished in the bottom half.

But they will also face stiff competition to secure his signature with Crystal Palace and a few others also believed to be interested.

To make any of these deals happen it looks like West Ham will have to move a few players on to have any funds to spend in the transfer window.

Felipe Anderson could be one player that they look to move on as he has been linked with a move away after enduring a poor second season with West Ham.

He dazzled in his debut season and looked to be a capable replacement for Dimitri Payet.

The 27-year-old has not hit those same heights since, though, and West Ham are looking for takers, and he has been in Rome since the season ended apparently in talks with his old club Lazio.

Striker Jordan Hugill could face an uncertain future after spending last season on loan.