West Ham Ratings v Sheffield United

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Who was our Hammers man of the match against the Blades?

WEST HAM RATINGS

ROBERTO 7

Made some really good saves once again, but should have done better with their goal, which crept in.

PABLO ZABALETA 6

Looked a little rusty and though he did get forward, his delivery from the flank was not good.

AARON CRESSWELL 6

Had some decent moments going forward, but like Zabaleta, his delivery was not good enough. Exposed in defence for the equaliser.

ISSA DIOP 6

Booked for a clumsy challenge and though he was never overrun, the Blades had plenty of success at creating chances.

FABIAN BALBUENA 6

Surprise call-up and though he didn't let the team down, he looked rusty and found himself in trouble at times.

DECLAN RICE 7

Worked hard at winning the ball and trying to stop Sheffield taking control. Managed that most of the time, but needs to do more.

MARK NOBLE 6

The captain tried to rally his troops, but when the Blades took over in the second half, he could not regain control. Subbed.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 8

Came into the team and gave his all with a sparkling display. Nice finish for the goal and his set-piece delivery was decent.

FELIPE ANDERSON 7

Worked hard and carved out chances for himself and others. Inexplicably substituted.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 8*

Had a hand in most good things. Set up the goal and went close himself at the death. Impressive.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 6

Needs to do more when he is not getting the service. Left isolated at times and didn't get a chance - again.

SUBSTITUTES

MANUEL LANZINI 4

Had 25 minutes to impress and failed miserably as he failed to make any impression on the game.

PABLO FORNALS 5

Did have some time, but once again he failed to impress. Still has a lot to learn.