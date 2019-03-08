West Ham Ratings v Sheffield United
PUBLISHED: 12:30 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 28 October 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Who was our Hammers man of the match against the Blades?
WEST HAM RATINGS
ROBERTO 7
Made some really good saves once again, but should have done better with their goal, which crept in.
PABLO ZABALETA 6
Looked a little rusty and though he did get forward, his delivery from the flank was not good.
AARON CRESSWELL 6
Had some decent moments going forward, but like Zabaleta, his delivery was not good enough. Exposed in defence for the equaliser.
ISSA DIOP 6
Booked for a clumsy challenge and though he was never overrun, the Blades had plenty of success at creating chances.
FABIAN BALBUENA 6
Surprise call-up and though he didn't let the team down, he looked rusty and found himself in trouble at times.
DECLAN RICE 7
Worked hard at winning the ball and trying to stop Sheffield taking control. Managed that most of the time, but needs to do more.
MARK NOBLE 6
The captain tried to rally his troops, but when the Blades took over in the second half, he could not regain control. Subbed.
ROBERT SNODGRASS 8
Came into the team and gave his all with a sparkling display. Nice finish for the goal and his set-piece delivery was decent.
FELIPE ANDERSON 7
Worked hard and carved out chances for himself and others. Inexplicably substituted.
ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 8*
Had a hand in most good things. Set up the goal and went close himself at the death. Impressive.
SEBASTIEN HALLER 6
Needs to do more when he is not getting the service. Left isolated at times and didn't get a chance - again.
SUBSTITUTES
MANUEL LANZINI 4
Had 25 minutes to impress and failed miserably as he failed to make any impression on the game.
PABLO FORNALS 5
Did have some time, but once again he failed to impress. Still has a lot to learn.