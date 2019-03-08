Search

West Ham Ratings v Sheffield United

PUBLISHED: 12:30 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 28 October 2019

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Who was our Hammers man of the match against the Blades?

Sheffield United's Enda Stevens (left) and West Ham United's Sebastien Haller battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.Sheffield United's Enda Stevens (left) and West Ham United's Sebastien Haller battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

WEST HAM RATINGS

ROBERTO 7

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (left) in action with Sheffield United's George Baldock (centre) and John Lundstram during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (left) in action with Sheffield United's George Baldock (centre) and John Lundstram during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Made some really good saves once again, but should have done better with their goal, which crept in.

PABLO ZABALETA 6

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Looked a little rusty and though he did get forward, his delivery from the flank was not good.

AARON CRESSWELL 6

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.Sheffield United's David McGoldrick (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Had some decent moments going forward, but like Zabaleta, his delivery was not good enough. Exposed in defence for the equaliser.

ISSA DIOP 6

Booked for a clumsy challenge and though he was never overrun, the Blades had plenty of success at creating chances.

FABIAN BALBUENA 6

Surprise call-up and though he didn't let the team down, he looked rusty and found himself in trouble at times.

DECLAN RICE 7

Worked hard at winning the ball and trying to stop Sheffield taking control. Managed that most of the time, but needs to do more.

MARK NOBLE 6

The captain tried to rally his troops, but when the Blades took over in the second half, he could not regain control. Subbed.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 8

Came into the team and gave his all with a sparkling display. Nice finish for the goal and his set-piece delivery was decent.

FELIPE ANDERSON 7

Worked hard and carved out chances for himself and others. Inexplicably substituted.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 8*

Had a hand in most good things. Set up the goal and went close himself at the death. Impressive.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 6

Needs to do more when he is not getting the service. Left isolated at times and didn't get a chance - again.

SUBSTITUTES

MANUEL LANZINI 4

Had 25 minutes to impress and failed miserably as he failed to make any impression on the game.

PABLO FORNALS 5

Did have some time, but once again he failed to impress. Still has a lot to learn.

