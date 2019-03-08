West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Supporters Club looking for answers after increase for youngsters

London Stadium graphic London Stadium graphic

The West Ham United Independent Supporters Association (WHUISA) have issued a statement asking for an explanation of the club’s decision to raise season ticket prices for next season.

The Hammers have put season ticket renewals up for sale, but WHUISA are unhappy with the arrangements.

Their statement read: “we have studied the announcement today regarding General Admission season ticket prices for the 2019/20 season.

“We are disappointed that the prices of season tickets for our youngest fans and those with accessibility requirements have been increased, in the case of band 1 seats by 203% in some instances.”

It continued: “West Ham United advertise “affordable, family football” but today’s announcement dismantles the central plank of that philosophy.

“Bringing forward payment deadlines by nearly two weeks from last season means those fans who are paid at the end of a month have less opportunity to save the funds required to buy their season tickets.

“Further, there is no indication that families who can no longer afford the costs of tickets will be prioritised in migrating to lower cost seating – or how they should even apply for such a move without first renewing at the new higher prices.”

And the supporters club had some words of advice for the club.

“WHUISA requests West Ham United consider moving the deadline for season ticket renewals to Friday 31st May and that the Club reverses the staggeringly large increases for young season ticket holders in Categories 1,2 and 3.

“Either West Ham is a family-friendly club with commensurate pricing, or it isn’t. These increases appear cynical and run counter to the long term and legitimate aim of building a loyal support base among the next generation.”

West Ham declined to comment on the statement.