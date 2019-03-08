Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 March 2019

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

PA Wire/PA Images

Supporters Club looking for answers after increase for youngsters

London Stadium graphicLondon Stadium graphic

The West Ham United Independent Supporters Association (WHUISA) have issued a statement asking for an explanation of the club’s decision to raise season ticket prices for next season.

The Hammers have put season ticket renewals up for sale, but WHUISA are unhappy with the arrangements.

Their statement read: “we have studied the announcement today regarding General Admission season ticket prices for the 2019/20 season.

“We are disappointed that the prices of season tickets for our youngest fans and those with accessibility requirements have been increased, in the case of band 1 seats by 203% in some instances.”

It continued: “West Ham United advertise “affordable, family football” but today’s announcement dismantles the central plank of that philosophy.

“Bringing forward payment deadlines by nearly two weeks from last season means those fans who are paid at the end of a month have less opportunity to save the funds required to buy their season tickets.

“Further, there is no indication that families who can no longer afford the costs of tickets will be prioritised in migrating to lower cost seating – or how they should even apply for such a move without first renewing at the new higher prices.”

And the supporters club had some words of advice for the club.

“WHUISA requests West Ham United consider moving the deadline for season ticket renewals to Friday 31st May and that the Club reverses the staggeringly large increases for young season ticket holders in Categories 1,2 and 3.

“Either West Ham is a family-friendly club with commensurate pricing, or it isn’t. These increases appear cynical and run counter to the long term and legitimate aim of building a loyal support base among the next generation.”

West Ham declined to comment on the statement.

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Boleyn Ground development naming block after West Ham legend

a mock-up of the Upton Gardens development, which sits on the site of West Ham's old Boleyn Ground. Picture: Barratt London.

Most Read

Newham GP surgery up for national award

Stratford Villiage Surgery. Picture: Google.

Mums protest at Newham University Hospital over maternity care

Picture: Luke Acton.

Leisure centre closed indefinitely due to ‘serious structural problem’

Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow remains closed. Picture: Ken Mears

‘IRA’ claims responsibility for bombs sent to travel hubs including London City Airport

The package sent to London City Airport. Picture: Met Police

Boleyn Ground development naming block after West Ham legend

a mock-up of the Upton Gardens development, which sits on the site of West Ham's old Boleyn Ground. Picture: Barratt London.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers Beard says Toffees defeat was tough to swallow

West Ham manager Matt Beard shouts instructions (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Supermarket makes donation to charity’s Easter egg appeal

Tesco Extra Gallions Reach staff handing over Easter eggs to Paula Blake from Ambition, Aspire, Achieve. Picture: Ken Mears

West Ham suffer late defeat to Toffees

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Plea for donors as East Ham transplant student highlights vital World Kidney Day

Murad Shaikh outside of Newham College Stratford Campus. Picture: KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists