West Ham manager David Moyes praises players after Fulham victory

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 November 2020

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

PA Wire

West Ham boss David Moyes said the Hammers’ last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday said a lot about his team.

Czech midfielder Tomas Soucek scored the winner in the 91st minute, set up by new signing Said Benrahma, before the Cottagers’ Ademola Lookman failed with an attempted Panenka penalty even deeper into stoppage time after a foul by Benrahma on Fulham’s Tom Cairney.

Moyes said: “It says a lot about the players. It’s a change for us. We’re trying not to be flaky, and if we have to win a little bit ugly, so be it. I hope we keep winning like this.”

On Benrahma, he added: “Said’s a really good player, we’re bringing him on. He had an impact in both boxes unfortunately, but fortunately it went well for us.”

Soucek said: “I am very happy with the goal. I’ve had many chances so far this season and I scored a goal against Wolves which was made an own goal, so finally I’ve scored a normal goal for the team.”

