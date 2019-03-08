Who gets our West Ham man of the match award after Manchester United win?

West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski celebrates after his team-mate Aaron Cresswell scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA Wire/PA Images

Cresswell, Yarmolenko, Fabianski and Noble put in good performances fore the Hammers

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (7) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko (7) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

LUKASZ FABIANSKI 8

Made one stunning save from Harry Maguire and a couple of others at his near post. Proved more reliable than De Gea.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

RYAN FREDERICKS 7

Did manage to get forward when he could, while defensively he worked hard. Seems to have secured his starting spot.

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (left) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) celebrate after the final whistle in the Premier League match at London Stadium.

AARON CRESSWELL 8

Superb return to the team. He defended excellently with no mistakes and at the other end he scored a superb free kick.

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (right) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium. West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (right) in action during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

ISSA DIOP 8

Another excellent or 'monster' performance against United. Missed one tackle, but otherwise had a great day against Rashford.

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic (right) and West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium. Manchester United's Nemanja Matic (right) and West Ham United's Mark Noble (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

ANGELO OGBONNA 7

Continues to play at the top of his game at the moment. He has cut out the mistakes and deserves his starting place in the team.

MARK NOBLE 8

One mistimed tackle could have seen him red-carded, but otherwise and excellent display. Ran the show and had a hand in both goals.

DECLAN RICE 7

Carried on where he left off at Villa with another swashbuckling display as he won the ball and got the Hammers back on the attack.

PABLO FORNALS 6

Had plenty of the ball, but a lot of what he tried did not come off, One piece of skill showed his potential, but he still has a way to go.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 8*

Excellent finish for the opening goal and he had a hand in a lot of good things on the day. Even got back to make a superb block tackle.

FELIPE ANDERSON 7

Not everything he did came off, but he was always involved and did force a decent save from De Gea, His pass set up the first goal.

SEBASTIEN HALLER 7

Didn't get a lot of service and no chances, but worked hard and won a lot of headers to keep the United defenders on their toes.

SUBSTITUTE

JACK WILSHERE 7

Looked lively and willing to get forward and won a free kick on the edge of the box. Good man to have on the bench.