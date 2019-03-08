Who gets our West Ham man of the match award after Manchester United win?
Cresswell, Yarmolenko, Fabianski and Noble put in good performances fore the Hammers
LUKASZ FABIANSKI 8
Made one stunning save from Harry Maguire and a couple of others at his near post. Proved more reliable than De Gea.
RYAN FREDERICKS 7
Did manage to get forward when he could, while defensively he worked hard. Seems to have secured his starting spot.
AARON CRESSWELL 8
Superb return to the team. He defended excellently with no mistakes and at the other end he scored a superb free kick.
ISSA DIOP 8
Another excellent or 'monster' performance against United. Missed one tackle, but otherwise had a great day against Rashford.
ANGELO OGBONNA 7
Continues to play at the top of his game at the moment. He has cut out the mistakes and deserves his starting place in the team.
MARK NOBLE 8
One mistimed tackle could have seen him red-carded, but otherwise and excellent display. Ran the show and had a hand in both goals.
DECLAN RICE 7
Carried on where he left off at Villa with another swashbuckling display as he won the ball and got the Hammers back on the attack.
PABLO FORNALS 6
Had plenty of the ball, but a lot of what he tried did not come off, One piece of skill showed his potential, but he still has a way to go.
ANDRIY YARMOLENKO 8*
Excellent finish for the opening goal and he had a hand in a lot of good things on the day. Even got back to make a superb block tackle.
FELIPE ANDERSON 7
Not everything he did came off, but he was always involved and did force a decent save from De Gea, His pass set up the first goal.
SEBASTIEN HALLER 7
Didn't get a lot of service and no chances, but worked hard and won a lot of headers to keep the United defenders on their toes.
SUBSTITUTE
JACK WILSHERE 7
Looked lively and willing to get forward and won a free kick on the edge of the box. Good man to have on the bench.